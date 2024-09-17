With ref to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Friday, 23rd August, 2024 inter alia, approved the following: 1. The BOD have fixed the date of AGM which will be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 to transact the business mentioned in the Notice of AGM for the FY 2023-24. 2. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 20th Sept, 2024 to Thursday, 26th Sept, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM; 3. Directors report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024; 4. Appointment of M/s Pramod S. Shah & Associates (PCS) as Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25; 5. Appointment of Mr. Pramod S. Shah of M/s Pramod S. Shah & Associates (PCS) as the scrutinizer for the forthcoming AGM; 6. Appointment of NSDL for carrying on the e-voting process at the 38th AGM of the Company; Book Closure (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 17.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith summary of proceedings of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday 27th September, 2024 at 11.30 A.M (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Video means the business mentioned in the Notice were transacted at the AGM. The Proceedings of the 38th AGM commenced at 11.30 A.M. and concluded at 11.47 A.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) As per the attached PDF. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)