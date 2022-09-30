To,

The Members

SHIVA SUITINGS LIMITED

The Directors are pleased to present the 38th Annual Report along with the Audited Financial Statements of your Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

The State of the Companys Affairs:

1. KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

In terms of Rs. In lacs Particulars As on 31st March, 2024 As on 31st March, 2023 Revenue from Operations 378.21 483.72 Other income - 0.10 Total Revenue 378.21 483.82 Less: Total expenses 371.34 470.20 Profit before extraordinary items and tax 6.86 13.62 Prior year Tax adjustments 0.20 0.06 Profit Before tax 6.65 13.56 Tax Expenses: Current tax 1.12 2.23 Deferred tax -- -- MAT Credit Entitlement (reversed) 0.71 1.41 Profit for the year 4.82 9.92

During the year under review, the Company has reported total revenue of Rs. 378.21/- (in Lakhs) registering an increase in revenue over the previous years total revenue of Rs. 483.72/- (in Lakhs).

The Profit after tax for the financial year 2023-24 was Rs. 6.65/- (in Lakhs) as compared to Rs. 13.56/- (in Lakhs) of the previous year.

2. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There is no change in the nature of business of the Company during the year under review.

3. DIVIDEND:

Your Directors have decided not to recommend any dividend for the Financial Year ended31st March, 2023.

4. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company has not transfer any sum to the General Reserve for the Financial Year under review.

5. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

Information as per Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is not applicable to the Company.

6. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

As the Company operates at the domestic level there are no Foreign Exchange earnings in terms of actual inflows and Foreign Exchange outgo in terms of actual outflows during the year under review.

7. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

Industry Structure

The Indian textile Industry has been a significant contributor to the Indian economy both in terms of its domestic share and exports and continues to play a pivotal role in Indias growth story through its contribution to industrial output, employment generation and export earnings. The textile Industry contributes about 13% to industry output, 2.3% to the GDP. The exports from the sector are valued at around $65 billion, amounting to 12% of Indias total exports. India is one of the few countries with a complete and integrated textile value chain having production at each level of textile manufacturing. The textile Industry is labour intensive and is one of the largest employers. It is second largest contributor towards

employment generation employing more than 40 million workers, after agriculture, contributing 10% to the countrys manufacturing, owing to its labour-intensive nature.

Strength and Opportunities

• Robust Demand:

Rise in income levels is expected to drive demand in textile industry.

• Competitive Advantage:

India has abundant availability of raw materials such as cotton, wool, silk and jute. It also enjoys a comparative advantage in terms of skilled manpower and in cost of production;

• Policy Support:

100% FDI (automatic route) is allowed in the Indian Textile Sector.

• Abundant raw material availability;

• Low cost skilled labour;

• Promising export potential;

• With GST Implementation the organized sector is in the advantage.

Weakness and Threats

• Indian Textile Industry is highly Fragmented Industry;

• Competition in the domestic as well as world markets specially from China;

• Lack of Technological Development that affect the productivity and other activities in whole value chain;

• Cost competitiveness and low margins: Due to severe recessionary trends which are continuing in the developed countries, unit realisation of products may continue to be under pressure;

Technological obsolescence in weaving and spinning sector;

Problems of power yet prevail: Severe power shortage in some of the states will remain a big threat for the utilisation of the plant and equipments due to shortage of power, the utilisation may drop severely and hence volatility in yarn prices may continue;

• Increase in Labour wage rate;

• Increasing input costs i.e. power, finance and logistics;

• Fluctuation in Crude Oil Prices.

Management Perception of Risks and Concerns

• In todays challenging and competitive environment, strategies for mitigating inherent risks in accomplishing the growth plans of the Company are imperative. The main risks include strategic risk, operational risk, financial risk and compliances and legal risk. The fast technology obsolescence, high cost of manufacturing and taxation are the major risk/ concerns of the business;

• Fluctuations in foreign exchange adversely impacted exports and long- term export orders cannot be booked in view of the uncertainty in exchange rates also the fluctuation in exchange rates makes it difficult to purchase machinery from abroad due to uncertainty of the future;

• Adequate availability of raw material at the right prices is crucial for the Company. Disruption in the supply or violent changes in the cost structure would affect the profitability of the company;

• Governments periodical announcements for liberalised tariff concessions offered to least developed countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and other countries under South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) is also an area concern.

However, the future for the textile Industry looks promising, buoyed by strong domestic consumption as well as export demand. Free trade with Asian countries and proposed agreements with EU Countries will also help to boost exports. Also, the west has started taken India seriously as a potential supplier of polyester yarn apart from China. Rising government focus and favourable policies to support the industry has led to growth in the industry.

Internal Control and Management Systems:

Your Company has an adequate internal control system. There is a system of continuous internal audit which aims at ensuring effectiveness and efficiency of systems and operations. Your Company has the benefit of internal control systems which have been developed over the years and which has ensured that all transactions are satisfactorily recorded and reported and all assets are protected against loss from unauthorised use or otherwise. The process of Internal control and systems, statutory compliance, risk analysis and its management and information technology are taken together to provide a meaningful support to the management process also continuous efforts are being made to strengthen the system.

Cautionary Statement

Your Company endeavours to perform and attempt to deliver the best at all times. However, the statements made in this report describing the Companys objectives, expectations or predictions shall be read in conjunction with the government policies as issued and amended from time to time, the micro as well as macroeconomic scenario prevailing at that time, global developments and such other incidental factors that may extend beyond the control of the Company and Management. Keeping this in view, the actual results may materially vary from those expressed in the statement.

Human Resources

While growth and success are the prime motto of the Company, at the same time it also realizes the importance of its human capital. Continuous efforts are made to enhance manpower productivity through its comprehensive compensation and benefits plans for all its employees. In order to develop a healthy environment within the organization, we have a strong Performance Management System which ensures fairness and growth of all individuals. Our

culture reflects our core values which reinforce respect and dignity for each individual and show work ethics for all employees.

Financial Performance

Total income earned during the year under review is INR 378.21 Lakhs as against INR 483.72 Lakhs earned in the previous year showing an increase by 105.51 %. Operating Profit (Income from operations less direct expenses) of the Company for the current year is INR 6.86 Lakhs as compared to INR 13.61 Lakhs in the previous year, and hence has decreased by 6.75% from previous year.

8. REVISION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF THE COMPANY/ THE REPORT OF THE BOARD:

The Financial statement of the Company/ Board Report has not been revised during the financial year 2023-24 as per Section 131 of the Companies Act, 2013.

9. MATERIAL CHANGES AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

No material changes and commitments other than in the normal course of business have occurred after the close of the financial year till the date of this Report, which affect the financial position of the Company.

10. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/ TOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

Sr. No. Name of Company Subsidiary / Joint ventures/ Associate Company Date of becoming of Subsidiary/ Joint ventures/ Associate Company NIL NIL NIL

11. DETAILS OF NEW SUBSIDIARY/ TOINT VENTURES/ ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

Sr. No. Name of Company Subsidiary/Joint ventures/ Associate Company Date of cessation of Subsidiary/ Joint ventures/ Associate Company. N.A N.A N.A

12. DETAILS OF THE COMPANY WHO CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARY/ TOINT VENTURES/ ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

Sr. No. Name of Company Subsidiary/Joint ventures/ Associate Company Date of cessation of Subsidiary/ Joint ventures/ Associate Company. N.A N.A N.A

13. THE DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Company has adequate and effective control systems, commensurate with its size and nature of business, to ensure that assets are efficiently used and the interest of the Company is safe guarded and the transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. Checks and balances are in place to determine the accuracy and reliability of accounting data.

14. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The Company has not made any investment, given any loans or guarantee or made investments pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014.

15. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Act read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company for the financial year 31st March, 2024 is uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at

http://www.shivasuitings.com/resource/InvestorsRelations/Image/MGT-7 2023-24.pdf

16. DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder.

17. CONTRACT OR ARRANGEMENT WITH RELATED PARTIES:

The Company has not entered into any transactions with related parties in accordance with the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013.

18. BOARD MEETINGS:

The Board of Directors (herein after called as "the Board") met for Six (6) times during the Financial Year 2023-24 under review:

Sr. No. Date of Meetings Venue and time of the meeting Directors present Directors who were absent with/without leave of absence 1. 26th May, 2023 Venue: 384-M Dabholkar Wadi, Kalbadevi Road, Mumbai - 400002. Time: 3:30 P.M. 1. Mr. Sharad Kumar None Sureka 2. Mr. Dilip Kailash Sanghai 3. Ms. Amrita Triloki Mishra 4. Mr. Vinodkumar Jain 5. Mr. Sanjeev Purshottamdass Saraf 2. 14th August, 2023 Venue: 384-M Dabholkar Wadi, Kalbadevi Road, Mumbai - 400002. Time: 3:30 P.M. 1. Mr. Sharad Kumar Sureka None 2. Mr. Dilip Kailash Sanghai 3. Ms. Amrita Triloki Mishra 4. Mr. Vinodkumar Jain 5. Mr. Sanjeev Purshottamdass Saraf 3. 29th August, 2023 Venue: 384-M Dabholkar Wadi, Kalbadevi Road, Mumbai - 400002. Time: 3:30 P.M. 1. Mr. Sharad Kumar Sureka None 2. Mr. Dilip Kailash Sanghai 3. Ms. Amrita Triloki Mishra 4. Mr. Vinodkumar Jain 5. Mr. Sanjeev Purshottamdass Saraf 4. 8th November, 2023 Venue: 384-M Dabholkar Wadi, Kalbadevi Road, Mumbai - 400002. Time: 3:00 P.M. 1. Mr. Sharad Kumar Sureka None 2. Mr. Dilip Kailash Sanghai 3. Ms. Amrita Triloki Mishra 4. Mr. Vinodkumar Jain 5. Mr. Sanjeev Purshottamdass Saraf 5. 14th February, 2024 Venue: 384-M Dabholkar Wadi, Kalbadevi Road, Mumbai - 400002. Time: 3:00 P.M. 1. Mr. Sharad Kumar Sureka None 2. Mr. Dilip Kailash Sanghai 3. Ms. Amrita Triloki Mishra 4. Mr. Vinodkumar Jain 5. Mr. Sanjeev Purshottamdass Saraf 6. 29th February, 2024 Venue: 384-M Dabholkar Wadi, Kalbadevi Road, Mumbai - 400002. Time: 3:00 P.M. 6. Mr. Sharad Kumar Sureka None 7. Mr. Dilip Kailash Sanghai 8. Ms. Amrita Triloki Mishra 9. Mr. Vinodkumar Jain 10. Mr. Sanjeev Purshottamdass Saraf

19. CHANGE IN DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Companys Directors and Key Managerial Personnel did not change throughout the Financial Year 2023-2024.

20. QUALIFICATION GIVEN BY THE STATUTORY AUDITORS:

The following qualification is given by the Statutory Auditor in their report for the Financial Year 2023-24:

The Company has not transferred following amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund, the details are as under: -

Nature of Amount Period Amount Debenture Interest FY 2006-07 Rs. 8,486/- (Investor Education and Protection Fund)

21. STATUTORY AUDITORS:

On the recommendation of Board of Directors, M/s V. K. Beswal & Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 101083W) were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 30th September, 2022 for a period of 5 years i.e. from financial year 2022-23 to 2026-27.

The members are requested to note the eligibility of the Statutory Auditors based on the Certificate received from them confirming that they do not attract any disqualification u/s. 141 of the Companies Act, 2013.

22. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR :

In terms of the provisions of Section 204 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board has appointed M/s. Pramod S. Shah and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as a Secretarial Auditors for conducting Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023 of the Company.

The Report of the Secretarial Audit is annexed herewith as Annexure - I. The Secretarial Audit Report contains the qualifications, reservations or adverse remark(s) which calls for any explanation from your Board of Directors.

23. DETAILS OF REMUNERATION/ COMPENSATION RECEIVED BY MANAGING DIRECTOR FROM HOLDING/ SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES:

Sr. No. Name of Managing/Whole Time Director Name of Holding/ Subsidiary Company paying remuneration/ compensation Nature of remuneration/ compensation Amount of remuneration/ compensation N.A N.A N.A N.A

24. DISCLOSURE OF REMUNERATION PAID TO DIRECTOR AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Sr. No. Name of Managing/ Whole Time Director Name of Holding/ Subsidiary Company paying remuneration/ compensation Nature of remuneration/ compensation Amount of remuneration/ compensation N.A N.A N.A N.A

25. PARTICULARS OF REMUNERATION OF EMPLOYEES:

None of the employees of the Company is drawing remuneration in excess of the limits prescribed under Rule (5) (2) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

26. CHANGE IN CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

There has been no change in the capital structure of the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

27. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

During the year under review, the Company has not developed the policy on Corporate Social Responsibility as the Company does not fall under the prescribed classes of Companies mentioned under Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

28. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBULNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND THE COMPANYS OPERATION IN FUTURE:

There is no material or significant order passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and the companys operation in future.

29. STATEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANANGEMENT POLICY U/S 134:

As per Regulation 21 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 the top 100 listed entities needs to adopt Risk Management Policy. Therefore, the Company is not required to adopt Risk Management Policy.

30. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company is committed to provide safe and conducive environment to its employees during the year under review. Your Directors further state that during the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

31. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY THE AUDITORS UNDER SECTION 143(12) OF COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

There are no frauds reported by the Auditor which are required to be disclosed under Section 143(12) of Companies Act, 2013.

32. STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS UNDER SECTION 149 (6) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

As per the provisions of Section 149(4) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with The Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014 every listed public company shall have at least one-third of the total number of directors as independent directors.

In view of the above, your Company has duly complied with the provision by appointing following Independent Directors:

Sr. No. Name of the Independent Director Date of appointment/ Reappointment Date of passing of special resolution/ Board Resolution (if any) 1. Mr. Sanjeev Purshottamdass Saraf 13/08/2018 13/08/2018 2. Ms. Amrita Triloki Mishra 14/11/2019 28/09/2020 3. Mr. Vinodkumar Jain 29/09/2017 Date of Reappointment- 30/09/2022 29/09/2017 Date of passing special resolution in case of reappointment- 30/09/2022

All the above Independent Directors meets the criteria of independence prescribed under section 149(6) and have submitted declaration to the effect that they meet with the criteria of Independence as required under section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013.

33. COMMITTEES OF BOARD:

i. Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee consists of three Directors with two independent directors and one Non-executive director with the Chairman being the Independent Director, and the said constitution is in accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Committee acts in accordance with the Terms of Reference as approved and adopted by the Board.

The Composition of the Committee is as under:

Sr. No. Name of the Member Designation 1. Mr. Vinodkumar Jain Chairman 2. Ms. Amrita Triloki Mishra Member 3. Mr. Sanjeev Saraf Member

ii. Audit Committee:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 your Company has constituted an "Audit Committee" comprising of Three directors consisting of Two Independent directors and one executive director with the Chairman being Independent director. The Audit Committee acts in accordance with the Terms of Reference specified by the Board in writing.

The Composition of the Committee is as under:

Sr. No. Name of the Member Designation 1. Mr. Dilip Sanghai Chairman 2. Mr. Vinodkumar Jain Member 3. Ms. Amrita Triloki Mishra Member

Terms of reference of the Audit Committee

The functions of the Audit Committee are broadly as under:

• Recommendation for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of the Company;

• Review and monitor the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process;

• Examination of the financial statement and the auditors report thereon;

• Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the company with related parties;

• Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments;

• Valuation of undertakings or assets of the company, wherever it is necessary;

• Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems;

• Monitoring the end use of funds raised through public offers and related matters.

iii. The Vigil Mechanism:

Your Company believes in promoting a fair, transparent, ethical and professional work environment. The Board of Directors of the Company has established a Whistle Blower Policy & Vigil Mechanism in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for reporting the genuine concerns or grievances or concerns of actual or suspected, fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct. The said Mechanism is established for directors and employees to report their concerns. The policy provides the procedure and other details required to be known for the purpose of reporting such grievances or concerns.

34. ANNUAL EVALUATION BY THE BOARD OF ITS OWN PERFORMANCE AND THAT OF ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS :

As required under section 178(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013 on code of conduct for Independent directors a Comprehensive exercise for evaluation of the performances of every individual director, of the Board as a whole and its Committees and of the Chairperson of the Company has been carried by your Company during the year under review as per the evaluation criteria approved by the Board and based on the guidelines given in schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013.

35. COST AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT:

As per Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audits) Rules, 2014, as amended and as per latest audited financial statement, the Company was not required to maintain the Audit records and to conduct the Cost Audit during the financial year.

36. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In accordance with provisions of section 134(3)(c) and 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors state the following:-

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c) the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

37. COMPLINCE WITH APPLICABLE SECRETERIAL STANDARDS:

The company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards for the financial year 2023-24.

38. EQUITY SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL RIGHTS :

The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential voting rights.

39. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the period under review, the Company has neither made any application and nor are any proceedings against the Company pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

40. DETAILS REGARDING VALUATION REPORT:

During the year under review, your Company has not entered into any One-Time Settlement with Banks or Financial Institutions and therefore, no details of Valuation in this regard is available.

41. STATEMENT REGARDING THE INTEGRITY, EXPERTISE, AND EXPERIENCE OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Director of the Company meets with the requirements of integrity, expertise and experience as required by Company.

42. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors place on record their sincere gratitude for the assistance, guidance and cooperation the Company has received from all stake holders. The Board further places on record its appreciation for the dedicated services rendered by the employees of the Company.

Annexure I Form No. MR-3

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH, 2024

[Pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule No. 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014]

To,

The Members,

Shiva Suitings Limited

384 M Dabholkar Wadi Kalbadevi Rd

Mumbai City MH 400002 IN Dear Sir/ Madam,

We have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good Corporate Governance practices by Shiva Suitings Limited (hereinafter called "the Company"). The Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/ statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of Companys Books, Papers, Minute Books, Forms and Returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, we hereby report that in our opinion, the Company has, during the financial year ended on 31st March 2024, generally complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board processes and compliance mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

We have examined on test check basis, the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 according to the provisions of:

(i) The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder;

(ii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (‘SCRA) and the rules made thereunder;

(iii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder (to the extent applicable to the Company);

(v) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (‘SEBI Act): -

(a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, as amended from time to time;

(b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time;

(c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of:

1. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015;

2. Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (SS-1 & SS- 2).

We further Report that, during the year, it was not mandatory on the part of the Company to comply with the following Regulations / Guidelines as covered under MR-3:

(a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines, 1999;

(b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021;

(c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021;

(d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018;

(e) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018;

(f) Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made there under, to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) and External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) (To the extent Applicable);

(g) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulation, 1993

During the period under review, the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, etc. mentioned above subject to the following observations:

1. As per Section 124 & 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 - All shares in respect of which unpaid or unclaimed dividend has been transferred under sub-section (5) shall also be transferred by the Company in the name of Investor Education and Protection Fund. The Company has not transferred the Debenture Interest for FY 2006-07 amounting to Rs. 8,486/- to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

2. As per Regulation 31(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the listed entity shall ensure that hundred percent of shareholding of promoter(s) and promoter group is in dematerialized form and the same is maintained on a continuous basis in the manner as specified by the Board. Shareholding of the Promoters of the Company is not in dematerialized form; however, the Company has initiated the process for the same and shall comply with the Regulation 31(2) of LODR in due course of time.

3. We observe that there was no delay in Submission of Voting Results to Stock Exchange pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

4. We observe that there was no delay in intimation to BSE w.r.t publication of financial statement in newspaper pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

We further report that

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

We also report that adequate notice is given to all directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

During the period, all the decisions in the Board Meetings were carried out unanimously.

We have relied on the representation made by the Company, its Officers and Reports of the Statutory Auditor for systems and mechanism framed by the Company for compliances under other Acts, Laws and Regulations applicable to the Company as listed in (Annexure I).

We further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the Company commensurate with the size and operations of the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

Annexure I

To,

The Members Shiva Suitings Limited

384 M Dabholkar Wadi Kalbadevi Rd

Mumbai City MH 400002 IN

Our report of even date is to be read along with this letter.

1. Maintenance of Secretarial record is the responsibility of the management of the Company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on our audit.

2. We have followed the audit practices and process as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the contents of the Secretarial records. The verification was done on test check basis (by verifying records made available to us) to ensure that correct facts are reflected in Secretarial records. We believe that the process and practices, we followed provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

3. We have relied on the audited accounts for the Financial Year 31st March 2024 as provided to us by the Company. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial records and Books of Accounts of the company.

4. Where ever required, we have obtained Management oral/written representation about the Compliance of laws, rules and regulations and occurrence of events and in case of non-material variations, the assurance has been obtained to regularize / improve the same in future. .

5. The Compliance of the provisions of Corporate and other applicable laws, rules, regulations, standards is the responsibility of management. Our examination was limited to the verification of procedure on test basis.

6. The Secretarial Audit report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.