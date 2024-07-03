Shivagrico Implements Ltd Summary

Shivagrico Implements Limited was initially setup as a partnership concern in 1965, to manufacture hand-tools, equipment and agricultural implements like pickaxes, powrahs, Crowbars, Garden rakes, Shuttering Clamps, Hoes, etc in the name of Shiv Steel Works. In 1988, the Firm was reconstituted as a Private Limited Company to expand its activities. The Company became a Public Limited Company and entered the capital market by year 1992. The Company has been a pioneer in the manufacturing of agri implements and has been selling its products under the brands LION and CHETAK. They also supply products to Defense, Railways, PWD Irrigation. Their manufacturing unit is at Rajasthan (Falna). The Company has their own Induction Furnace, Rolling plant and two forging units. Hence starting from the basic raw material like ingots up to the finished product, every product is manufactured by them. Their team of dedicated and qualified personnel supervises the entire production. It also has their workshop to make Dyes, Tools, Jigs etc. which is used for manufacturing of any rolled / forged items and undertakes turnkey projects for establishment of industrial units for manufacturing agricultural implements.In 2014-15, the Company commissioned Waste Heat Recovery System project. It installed a roughing mill equipment and started Rolling Nickel Chromium Alloys Wires for allied products.At present, the Company operate into two divisions, Rolling Division and Forging Division. The Rolling Division has an appropriate capacity of 36,000 metric tones per annum, and is capable of producing Angles, Octagonal / Hexagonal Bars, Rectangular Bars, Square Bars as well as Flat Bars in special sections which are widely used for various tools and also in the automobile industry. Forging Division has an estimated capacity of 2.6 million units of agricultural implements per annum in which picks, mattocks, crowbars, hoes, hammers, digging bars and similar other products are manufactured. All the above products are manufactured in open die forging, close forging and roll forging deploying various type of machinery such as press forging, roll forging and drop forging. Heat Treatment of various tools is carried out with the requirement using induction heating and direct heating.The Drop Forging facility has two hammers at this facility, with a capacity of 1 and 2 tons respectively, which manufacture about 800,000 implements annually for TATA Limited alone.