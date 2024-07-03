Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹32.8
Prev. Close₹29.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹32.8
Day's Low₹30.55
52 Week's High₹33.29
52 Week's Low₹19.1
Book Value₹14.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.31
P/E187.44
EPS0.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.01
5.01
5.01
5.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.39
2.28
2.12
1.19
Net Worth
7.4
7.29
7.13
6.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
25.03
21.84
23.22
yoy growth (%)
14.62
-5.94
-9.06
Raw materials
-14.31
-12.07
-13.29
As % of sales
57.16
55.29
57.23
Employee costs
-3.91
-3
-0.77
-0.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.4
-0.5
0.05
Depreciation
-1.23
-1.32
-0.97
-1.29
Tax paid
-0.03
0.19
-0.01
Working capital
3.73
1.76
1.04
-0.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.62
-5.94
-9.06
Op profit growth
46.92
-41.53
-10.57
EBIT growth
592.95
-90.05
-21.73
Net profit growth
-122.18
42.95
-861.73
-182.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vimalchand M. Jain
Independent Director
Manju Singhvi
Independent Director
Bhupesh Babulal Shah
Executive Director & CFO
Hemant Ranawat
Independent Director
Priyanka Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jinal Bharat Joshi
Reports by Shivagrico Implements Ltd
Summary
Shivagrico Implements Limited was initially setup as a partnership concern in 1965, to manufacture hand-tools, equipment and agricultural implements like pickaxes, powrahs, Crowbars, Garden rakes, Shuttering Clamps, Hoes, etc in the name of Shiv Steel Works. In 1988, the Firm was reconstituted as a Private Limited Company to expand its activities. The Company became a Public Limited Company and entered the capital market by year 1992. The Company has been a pioneer in the manufacturing of agri implements and has been selling its products under the brands LION and CHETAK. They also supply products to Defense, Railways, PWD Irrigation. Their manufacturing unit is at Rajasthan (Falna). The Company has their own Induction Furnace, Rolling plant and two forging units. Hence starting from the basic raw material like ingots up to the finished product, every product is manufactured by them. Their team of dedicated and qualified personnel supervises the entire production. It also has their workshop to make Dyes, Tools, Jigs etc. which is used for manufacturing of any rolled / forged items and undertakes turnkey projects for establishment of industrial units for manufacturing agricultural implements.In 2014-15, the Company commissioned Waste Heat Recovery System project. It installed a roughing mill equipment and started Rolling Nickel Chromium Alloys Wires for allied products.At present, the Company operate into two divisions, Rolling Division and Forging Division. The Rolling Divisi
The Shivagrico Implements Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shivagrico Implements Ltd is ₹15.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shivagrico Implements Ltd is 187.44 and 2.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shivagrico Implements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shivagrico Implements Ltd is ₹19.1 and ₹33.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shivagrico Implements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.80%, 3 Years at 18.22%, 1 Year at -5.69%, 6 Month at 23.93%, 3 Month at 28.99% and 1 Month at 23.67%.
