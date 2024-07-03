iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shivagrico Implements Ltd Share Price

30.55
(1.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:41:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open32.8
  • Day's High32.8
  • 52 Wk High33.29
  • Prev. Close29.99
  • Day's Low30.55
  • 52 Wk Low 19.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E187.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.96
  • EPS0.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.31
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shivagrico Implements Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

32.8

Prev. Close

29.99

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

32.8

Day's Low

30.55

52 Week's High

33.29

52 Week's Low

19.1

Book Value

14.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.31

P/E

187.44

EPS

0.16

Divi. Yield

0

Shivagrico Implements Ltd Corporate Action

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shivagrico Implements Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shivagrico Implements Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:26 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.79%

Non-Promoter- 0.87%

Institutions: 0.87%

Non-Institutions: 37.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shivagrico Implements Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.01

5.01

5.01

5.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.39

2.28

2.12

1.19

Net Worth

7.4

7.29

7.13

6.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

25.03

21.84

23.22

yoy growth (%)

14.62

-5.94

-9.06

Raw materials

-14.31

-12.07

-13.29

As % of sales

57.16

55.29

57.23

Employee costs

-3.91

-3

-0.77

-0.83

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.4

-0.5

0.05

Depreciation

-1.23

-1.32

-0.97

-1.29

Tax paid

-0.03

0.19

-0.01

Working capital

3.73

1.76

1.04

-0.5

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.62

-5.94

-9.06

Op profit growth

46.92

-41.53

-10.57

EBIT growth

592.95

-90.05

-21.73

Net profit growth

-122.18

42.95

-861.73

-182.1

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shivagrico Implements Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shivagrico Implements Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vimalchand M. Jain

Independent Director

Manju Singhvi

Independent Director

Bhupesh Babulal Shah

Executive Director & CFO

Hemant Ranawat

Independent Director

Priyanka Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jinal Bharat Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shivagrico Implements Ltd

Summary

Shivagrico Implements Limited was initially setup as a partnership concern in 1965, to manufacture hand-tools, equipment and agricultural implements like pickaxes, powrahs, Crowbars, Garden rakes, Shuttering Clamps, Hoes, etc in the name of Shiv Steel Works. In 1988, the Firm was reconstituted as a Private Limited Company to expand its activities. The Company became a Public Limited Company and entered the capital market by year 1992. The Company has been a pioneer in the manufacturing of agri implements and has been selling its products under the brands LION and CHETAK. They also supply products to Defense, Railways, PWD Irrigation. Their manufacturing unit is at Rajasthan (Falna). The Company has their own Induction Furnace, Rolling plant and two forging units. Hence starting from the basic raw material like ingots up to the finished product, every product is manufactured by them. Their team of dedicated and qualified personnel supervises the entire production. It also has their workshop to make Dyes, Tools, Jigs etc. which is used for manufacturing of any rolled / forged items and undertakes turnkey projects for establishment of industrial units for manufacturing agricultural implements.In 2014-15, the Company commissioned Waste Heat Recovery System project. It installed a roughing mill equipment and started Rolling Nickel Chromium Alloys Wires for allied products.At present, the Company operate into two divisions, Rolling Division and Forging Division. The Rolling Divisi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shivagrico Implements Ltd share price today?

The Shivagrico Implements Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shivagrico Implements Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shivagrico Implements Ltd is ₹15.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shivagrico Implements Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shivagrico Implements Ltd is 187.44 and 2.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shivagrico Implements Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shivagrico Implements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shivagrico Implements Ltd is ₹19.1 and ₹33.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shivagrico Implements Ltd?

Shivagrico Implements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.80%, 3 Years at 18.22%, 1 Year at -5.69%, 6 Month at 23.93%, 3 Month at 28.99% and 1 Month at 23.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shivagrico Implements Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shivagrico Implements Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.79 %
Institutions - 0.87 %
Public - 37.33 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shivagrico Implements Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.