The Board of Director of the Company in their Meeting held on today i.e. 18.07.2024 has considered and approved various agenda. Outcome / Proceedings of 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held today i.e. 31st August, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)