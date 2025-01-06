iifl-logo-icon 1
Shivagrico Implements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.24
(-9.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shivagrico Implements Ltd

Shivagrico Impl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.4

-0.5

0.05

Depreciation

-1.23

-1.32

-0.97

-1.29

Tax paid

-0.03

0.19

-0.01

Working capital

3.73

1.76

1.04

-0.5

Other operating items

Operating

0

-0.24

-1.75

Capital expenditure

1.29

1.31

3.1

-0.13

Free cash flow

1.3

2.85

-1.89

Equity raised

2.18

4

5.55

5.43

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

14

6.45

5.57

2.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

11.75

13.97

6.23

No Record Found

