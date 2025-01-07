Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
25.03
21.84
23.22
yoy growth (%)
14.62
-5.94
-9.06
Raw materials
-14.31
-12.07
-13.29
As % of sales
57.16
55.29
57.23
Employee costs
-3.91
-3
-0.77
-0.83
As % of sales
12.01
3.56
3.59
Other costs
-6.3
-8.02
-7.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.16
36.72
32.06
Operating profit
1.41
0.96
1.65
OPM
5.66
4.41
7.1
Depreciation
-1.23
-1.32
-0.97
-1.29
Interest expense
-0.86
-0.56
-0.6
Other income
0.43
0.36
0.07
0.31
Profit before tax
-0.4
-0.5
0.05
Taxes
-0.03
0.19
-0.01
Tax rate
9.77
-37.95
-31.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.44
-0.31
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.09
-0.44
-0.31
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-122.18
42.95
-861.73
-182.1
NPM
-1.78
-1.42
0.17
