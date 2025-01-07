iifl-logo-icon 1
Shivagrico Implements Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.5
(4.63%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

25.03

21.84

23.22

yoy growth (%)

14.62

-5.94

-9.06

Raw materials

-14.31

-12.07

-13.29

As % of sales

57.16

55.29

57.23

Employee costs

-3.91

-3

-0.77

-0.83

As % of sales

12.01

3.56

3.59

Other costs

-6.3

-8.02

-7.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.16

36.72

32.06

Operating profit

1.41

0.96

1.65

OPM

5.66

4.41

7.1

Depreciation

-1.23

-1.32

-0.97

-1.29

Interest expense

-0.86

-0.56

-0.6

Other income

0.43

0.36

0.07

0.31

Profit before tax

-0.4

-0.5

0.05

Taxes

-0.03

0.19

-0.01

Tax rate

9.77

-37.95

-31.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.44

-0.31

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.09

-0.44

-0.31

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-122.18

42.95

-861.73

-182.1

NPM

-1.78

-1.42

0.17

