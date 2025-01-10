To

The Members

Shivagrico Implements Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Shivagrico Implements Limited (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of standalone Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its Profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters ("KAM") are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

The Key Audit Matter Principal Audit Procedures Capitalisation of Property, Plant and Equipment During the year ended 31st March, 2024, the Company has incurred significant capital expenditure of Rs. 231.68 lacs on different items of capital work-in-progress and has transferred Rs. 305.47 lacs from capital work-in-progress to property, plant and equipment upon the relevant assets being ready for their intended use as set out in Note no. 3.2. • We assessed the capitalisation process and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the controls in the process for identifying the materials utilised towards the items of capital work-in-progress and allocation of expenses. The Company has procured materials and incurred various expenses towards the capital work-in-progress. • Assessed the nature of the additions made to capital work-in-progress on a test check basis to test that they meet the recognition criteria as set out in para 16 to 22 of Ind AS 16. At times the Company has used its own resources in terms of labour and electricity towards the capital work-in-progress. Further interest cost has been capitalized in accordance with Ind AS 23 to items of capital work-in-progress from time to time. Significant level of judgement is involved to ensure that the aforesaid capital expenditure/additions meet the recognition criteria of Ind AS 16 - Property, Plant and Equipment. • Reviewed the status details provided by the management to determine whether the construction of assets was completed and whether the assets were in the location and condition necessary for them to be capable of operating in the manner intended by the management. As a result, the aforesaid matter was determined to be a key audit matter. • Verified the workings relating to capitalization of borrowing costs in accordance with Ind AS 23. Based on the above procedures, managements assessment in respect of capitalisation of property, plant and equipment in the Standalone Financial Statements are considered to be adequate.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors in the standalone financial statements.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 39 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. As informed to us, the Company is not required to transfer any amount to investor education and protection fund.

iv a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested(either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act:

According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not paid/provided for any managerial remuneration during the year.

For Ambavat Jain & Associates LLP. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 109681W Sd/- Place: Mumbai Ashish J Jain Date: 28-05-2024 Partner Membership No.111829 ICAI UDIN No. : 24111829BKCBVP7921

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on other Legal & Regulatory Requirements Section of our report of even date)

[i] (a) (A) In our opinion, the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) In our opinion, the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreement are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings had been initiated during the year or were pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

[ii](a) As informed to us, the inventory in the companys possession has been physically verified at reasonable intervals during the year by the management. In respect of inventory lying with the third parties, the same have substantially been confirmed by them at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate looking to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. The discrepancies noticed on verification between physical stock and book records were not 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crore, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets; according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the quarterly returns and statements comprising stock and creditors statements, book debt statements and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such bank are not having material difference with the unaudited books of account of the Company, of the respective quarters and those differences are of explainable items and in nature.

[iii] According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

[iv] According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided guarantees or securities, as specified under section 185 or section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to investments made by the Company.

[v] In our opinion and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

[vi] We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of its manufactured products and are of the opinion that prima-facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

[vii] (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has generally been regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities the undisputed statutory dues applicable to it. There were no arrears of outstanding undisputed statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date, they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following:

Nature of Dues Amount Forum Where dispute is pending Excise Duty 1.09 Lacs CESTAT, New Delhi

[viii] There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that had been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

[ix] (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) In our opinion, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) In our opinion and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the term loans taken by the Company have been applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis had, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

[x] (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

[xi] (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company had been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act had been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

[xii] The Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

[xiii] According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

[xiv] (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

[xv] According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

[xvi] (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable.

[xvii] The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

[xviii] There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

[xix] According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

[xx] The provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

[xxi] The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures. Hence reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For Ambavat Jain & Associates LLP. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 109681W Sd/- Place: Mumbai Ashish J Jain Date: 28-05-2024 Partner Membership No.111829 ICAI UDIN No. : 24111829BKCBVP7921

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(A)(f) under Report on other Legal & Regulatory Requirements Section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Shivagrico Implements Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

Considering the size of the company and nature of its business, in our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.