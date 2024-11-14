iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
SHIVAGRICO IMPLEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Un-audited Financial Result and Limited Review Report for Quarter and Half Year ended on 30.09.2024 as per Reg 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
SHIVAGRICO IMPLEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SHIVAGRICO IMPLEMENTS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Attached is the Unaudited Financial Result for Quarter Ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
The Board of Director of the Company in their Meeting held on today i.e. 18.07.2024 has considered and approved various agenda.
Board Meeting28 May 202418 May 2024
SHIVAGRICO IMPLEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 The board of directors and the audit committee approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 on standalone basis. the board of directors and audit committee have approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Mar 202414 Mar 2024
Appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for Financial Year 2023-24.
Board Meeting29 Feb 202429 Feb 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e 29.02.2024 has considered and approved the appointment of Mrs. Priyanka Bhavesh Shah as an Additional Director of the Company designated as Non-Executive Independent Director, upon recommendation of Nomination Remuneration Committee, for the period of Five years, subject to the approval of shareholders.
Board Meeting12 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
SHIVAGRICO IMPLEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended on 31st December 2023. Approval of Un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended on 31.12.2023 by the Board of Directors at their board meeting held on 12.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

