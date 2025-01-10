To the Members of Shraddha Prime Projects Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Shraddha Prime Projects Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit

Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory andnotestothestandalonefinancial information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairsof the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit, other income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit 1. Revenue Recognition for Real Estate Projects Our audit procedures in respect of this area, among others, included the following: Revenue from real-estate contracts is recognised over a period of time in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115 using the percentage of completion method. This determination is based on the proportion that contract costs actually incurred, bear to the estimated total contract costs, and requiressignificantjudgements, including estimate of balance costs to complete, identification of contractual obligations, the Companys rights to receive payments for performance completed till date, changes in scope and consequential revised contract price. • We read the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies and assessed appropriateness and compliance of the policies with the Ind AS 115. Revenue recognition is significant to the standalone financial statements based on the quantitative materiality. The application of percentage of completion method judgement as explained involvessignificant above. Accordingly, we regard these as key audit matter. • We assessed the management evaluation of recognising revenue from real estate contracts over a period of time in accordance with the requirements under Ind AS 115. We tested controls over revenue recognition with specific focus on determination of percentage of completion, recording of costs incurred and estimation of costs to complete the remaining contract obligations. • We inspected a sample of underlying customer contracts, performed retrospective assessment of costs incurred with estimated costs to identifysignificantvariations and assess whether those variations have been considered in estimating the remaining costs-to-complete and consequential determination of stage of completion. • We tested controls and management processes pertaining to recognition of revenue over a period of time in case of real estate projects. • We performed test of details, on a sample basis, and inspected the underlying customer contracts/ agreements evidencing the transfer of control of the asset to the customer based on which revenue is recognised over a period of time. • We assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made in standalone financial statements in compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 115.

2. Assessing the carrying value of Inventory The company inventory comprises of ongoing real estate projects which are stated at the lower of cost and net realizable value. Our audit procedures in respect of this area, among others, included the following: The determination of NRV involves estimates based on prevailing market conditions and taking into account the stage of completion of the inventory, the estimated future selling price, cost to complete projects and selling costs. The costs of the projects not qualifying as expense as per percentage of completion method is forming part of the inventory value as on the balance sheet. • Obtained an understanding of the Managements process and methodology of using key assumptions for determining the valuation of inventory as at the year-end. We have considered the valuation of inventory as a key audit matter on account of the significance of the balance to the standalone financial statements and judgement involvementinof significant estimating future selling prices and cost to complete the projects including impact on inventory due to percentage of completion method. • Reviewed the calculation of percentage of completion methodology adopted by the company and its use of estimates for revenue recognition and its impact on inventory valuation. • We evaluated the design and operation of internal controls related to testing recoverable amounts with carrying amount of inventory, including evaluating management processes for estimating future costs to complete projects. • Assessed the appropriateness of the selling price estimated by the management and verified the same on a test check basis, by comparing the estimated selling price to recent market prices in the same projects or comparable properties. • Compared the estimated construction cost to complete the project with the Companys updated budgets and assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements with respect to Inventory in compliance with the requirements of applicable Indian Accounting Standards and applicable financial reporting framework.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the

Directors report & Management Discussion and Analysis but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Directors report & Management Discussion & Analysis is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Directors report & Management Discussion and Analysis, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The

Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, income, changes in equity and cash flows of the financial Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequateinternalfinancialcontrols, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the companyhasadequateinternalfinancialcontrols with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions thatmaycastsignificantdoubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financialstatements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, includinganysignificantdeficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The audit of standalone financial statements for the corresponding quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 included in the standalone financial statements as comparative figures was carried out and reported by erstwhile auditors Vishwas & Associates, who have expressed unmodified opinion vide their audit report dated May 30, 2023, and which have been relied upon by us for the purpose of our auditoftheStandalonefinancial . statements Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The modificationrelating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure

B".

(h) In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, no remuneration is paid by the Company to its directors during the year and therefore it is within the limits prescribed under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 38 to the standalone financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) 1) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

2) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

3) Based on our audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material mis-statement.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not declared any dividend during the year or the previous year.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail feature has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the accounting software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Shraddha Prime Projects Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report] In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a) A. The Company had Nil property, plant and equipment during the year other than right-of-use assets (ROU). It has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details, situation and relevant details of the said right-of-use assets, B. The Company had Nil intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") are not applicable to the Company.

(b) Right of use assets have been physically verified by the management during the year at the regular intervals.

According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the Company does not have any immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee). Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-to-use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) Having regard to the nature of inventory, the physical verification by way of verification of title deeds, site visits by the Management and certification of extent of work completion by competent persons, are at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its operations and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) As disclosed in Note 14 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crore in aggregate from a financial institution during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, where the statements are filed banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company. iii. (a) During the year, the Company has made investments in and provided loans and stood guarantee to companies, firms and limited liability partnerships as follows:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Loans to subsidiary partnership firms classified as Investment in partnership firms in Balance sheet Unsecured Loans/Advances in nature of loans Guarantees (as a co-borrower/co – applicant/mortgagor) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries (being partnership firms and subsidiary LLP) 4,242.08 - 1,938.14* - Others - 818.81 16,500.00# Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries (being partnership firms and subsidiary LLP) 1,577.51 - 1,855.51* - Others - (0.83) 8,701.25#

*This amount represents the total sanctioned amount of dropline overdraft facility availed by two of the subsidiary partnership firms during the year from a bank in which the company along with the Managing Director is a co-applicant/co-borrower. The total amount sanctioned by the bank is Rs. 4,780.00 Lakhs while the maximum balance as borrowed by the firms was Rs. 1,938.14 Lakhs during the year and the closing balance outstanding as on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 1,855.51 Lakhs.

#The Company in previous year entered into a ‘Debenture Trust Deed whereby it was a Mortgagor/guarantor for the debentures amounting to Rs. 16,500.00 Lakhs out of which debentures amounting to Rs. 13,500.00 Lakhs were issued by Shraddha Landmark Private Limited (the "issuer"), a private limited company under common management which is identified as a Related Party of the Company. Closing balance outstanding towards the said debentures by the issuer company was Rs. 8,701.25 Lakhs Two of the ongoing projects of the Company alongwith two projects of the issuer company were provided as a security for the said debentures. The Company has received loan from the issuer company for construction finance for its mortgaged projects and working capital requirements.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans and advances provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us, advances granted to subsidiary partnership firms and limited liability firms as current investment are repayable on demand and terms and conditions for payment of interest thereon have not been stipulated. The repayment of investments/loans demanded during the year have been received.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of unsecured advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms or any other parties which has fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans (including current account advances to subsidiary firms), either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to following parties, which are also related parties as defined in loans have been granted to Promoters or any other parties.

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/advances in nature of loans 5,060.89 - 5,060.89 - Repayable on demand Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% - 100%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with applicable provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees provided. Further, as the Company is engaged in the business of providing infrastructural facilities, the provisions of Section 186 [except for sub-section 1] are not applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to construction industry, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, income tax, sales-tax and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited by the Company with appropriate authorities during the year. The Companys operations during the year did not give rise to any liability for value added tax, service tax, provident fund, duty of customs, cess employees state insurance and excise duty.

There are no undisputed amounts were in arrears as at March 31, 2024, outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There is no statutory dues referred in foregoing paragraph vii(a) above, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute. viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income-tax Assessment of the Company. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has made Rights Issue of Equity Shares during the year and raised Rs. 4,693.00 Lakhs whereby 1,56,45,700 fully paid-up rights equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each were issued at price of Rs. 30/- per rights equity share (including premium of Rs. 20/- per rights equity share) to the successful rights issue applicants in the ratio of 365 Rights Equity Shares for every 100 Fully Paid-Up Equity Share(s) held by the then existing equity shareholders on the record date i.e. July 03, 2023. Consequently, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 2020.05 Lakhs divided into 2,02,00,500 equity shares of Rs 10/- each. The requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Act and the Rules framed there under have been complied with. The funds raised have been entirely utilised during the year for the objects for which the funds were raised.

xi. (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are incompliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of our audit report, for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act in clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) There are no other Core Investment Companies as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. (a) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year covered by our audit. In the immediately financial year the cash losses reported by the erstwhile auditors report amounted to Rs. 88.26 Lakhs.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. There were no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financialassets and payment of financial liabilities, other the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company for the current year. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Shraddha Prime Projects Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Shraddha Prime Projects Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial wereoperatingeffectively statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by financial the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuringtheorderlyandefficientconduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under theAct.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the

Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficientand on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or dispositionofthecompanysassetsthatcouldhaveamaterialeffecton the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitationsofinternalfinancialcontrols with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.