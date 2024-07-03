Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹238
Prev. Close₹231.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹48.81
Day's High₹238
Day's Low₹219.95
52 Week's High₹238.25
52 Week's Low₹90.15
Book Value₹30.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)480.67
P/E29.57
EPS7.83
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.95
5.95
6.45
6.45
Preference Capital
16.15
0.5
0
0
Reserves
32.62
-5.1
-5.59
-5.28
Net Worth
54.72
1.35
0.86
1.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.04
0.03
0.09
0.13
yoy growth (%)
20.36
-62.61
-28.37
21.78
Raw materials
-0.01
-0.01
-0.11
-0.1
As % of sales
26.49
37.67
118.53
77.19
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.14
-0.09
-0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.25
-0.16
-2.52
-0.29
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.18
-0.38
1.34
-1.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.36
-62.61
-28.37
21.78
Op profit growth
25.55
-93.6
1,202.28
512.91
EBIT growth
53.02
-93.49
754.08
295.19
Net profit growth
51.2
-93.41
754.08
293.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
83.81
8.59
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
83.81
8.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.99
0.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sudhir Balu Mehta
Independent Director
Rohit Agrawal
Independent Director
Shivangi Datta
Independent Director
Surendra Shah
Independent Director
Nimisha Soni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Bharat Chhatbar
Director
Santosh Sadashiv Samant
Director
Ramchandra Krishna Ralkar.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd
Summary
Shraddha Prime Projects Limited (Formerly known as Towa Sokki Limited) was incorporated in the year 1993. The name of the Company was changed from Towa Sokki Limited to Shraddha Prime Projects Limited. in 2022. The Company is one of the prominent real estate developers in Mumbai. The Company stood as a distinguished real estate developer in the bustling city of Mumbai. From residential buildings and townships to slum rehabilitation projects, it undertook a diverse range of developments.The Company was promoted by Mr Omprakash Bansal, Mr Satyanarayanan Bansal, Sushila Bansal, Suman Bansal. Presently, it is engaged in real estate activities which involves developing, leasing, constructing, reconstructing etc of various residential projects in India. The Company got into Partnership agreements with Padmagriha Heights, Partnership Firm to take over projects of Bhandari Co-op. Housing Society Ltd., in Village Kanjur, Mumbai; LIG Mahindra & Mahindra Co-op Housing Society Ltd., in Dahisar and Paradise Tower Co-op Housing Society Ltd. in Borivali (West), Mumbai.In Mar.96 the company came out with a public issue of 50,31,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each for cash at par to part finance the cost of the project for the manufacture of Steel Measuring Tapes with an installed capacity of 14,400 Kms and expansion of survey instrument business by adding another model TA-26 with an installed capacity of 480 pieces p.a. to the existing capacity of TA-2 of 300 pieces p.a..Towa Instruments Pvt Lt
Read More
The Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹237.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd is ₹480.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd is 29.57 and 7.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd is ₹90.15 and ₹238.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 112.92%, 3 Years at 164.08%, 1 Year at 117.58%, 6 Month at 100.69%, 3 Month at 34.67% and 1 Month at 5.42%.
