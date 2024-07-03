iifl-logo-icon 1
Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd Share Price

237.95
(2.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open238
  • Day's High238
  • 52 Wk High238.25
  • Prev. Close231.5
  • Day's Low219.95
  • 52 Wk Low 90.15
  • Turnover (lac)48.81
  • P/E29.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.53
  • EPS7.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)480.67
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

238

Prev. Close

231.5

Turnover(Lac.)

48.81

Day's High

238

Day's Low

219.95

52 Week's High

238.25

52 Week's Low

90.15

Book Value

30.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

480.67

P/E

29.57

EPS

7.83

Divi. Yield

0

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 09 Oct, 2024

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 250.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.95

5.95

6.45

6.45

Preference Capital

16.15

0.5

0

0

Reserves

32.62

-5.1

-5.59

-5.28

Net Worth

54.72

1.35

0.86

1.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.04

0.03

0.09

0.13

yoy growth (%)

20.36

-62.61

-28.37

21.78

Raw materials

-0.01

-0.01

-0.11

-0.1

As % of sales

26.49

37.67

118.53

77.19

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.14

-0.09

-0.16

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.25

-0.16

-2.52

-0.29

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.18

-0.38

1.34

-1.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.36

-62.61

-28.37

21.78

Op profit growth

25.55

-93.6

1,202.28

512.91

EBIT growth

53.02

-93.49

754.08

295.19

Net profit growth

51.2

-93.41

754.08

293.48

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

83.81

8.59

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

83.81

8.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.99

0.03

View Annually Results

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sudhir Balu Mehta

Independent Director

Rohit Agrawal

Independent Director

Shivangi Datta

Independent Director

Surendra Shah

Independent Director

Nimisha Soni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Bharat Chhatbar

Director

Santosh Sadashiv Samant

Director

Ramchandra Krishna Ralkar.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd

Summary

Shraddha Prime Projects Limited (Formerly known as Towa Sokki Limited) was incorporated in the year 1993. The name of the Company was changed from Towa Sokki Limited to Shraddha Prime Projects Limited. in 2022. The Company is one of the prominent real estate developers in Mumbai. The Company stood as a distinguished real estate developer in the bustling city of Mumbai. From residential buildings and townships to slum rehabilitation projects, it undertook a diverse range of developments.The Company was promoted by Mr Omprakash Bansal, Mr Satyanarayanan Bansal, Sushila Bansal, Suman Bansal. Presently, it is engaged in real estate activities which involves developing, leasing, constructing, reconstructing etc of various residential projects in India. The Company got into Partnership agreements with Padmagriha Heights, Partnership Firm to take over projects of Bhandari Co-op. Housing Society Ltd., in Village Kanjur, Mumbai; LIG Mahindra & Mahindra Co-op Housing Society Ltd., in Dahisar and Paradise Tower Co-op Housing Society Ltd. in Borivali (West), Mumbai.In Mar.96 the company came out with a public issue of 50,31,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each for cash at par to part finance the cost of the project for the manufacture of Steel Measuring Tapes with an installed capacity of 14,400 Kms and expansion of survey instrument business by adding another model TA-26 with an installed capacity of 480 pieces p.a. to the existing capacity of TA-2 of 300 pieces p.a..Towa Instruments Pvt Lt
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd share price today?

The Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹237.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd is ₹480.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd is 29.57 and 7.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd is ₹90.15 and ₹238.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd?

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 112.92%, 3 Years at 164.08%, 1 Year at 117.58%, 6 Month at 100.69%, 3 Month at 34.67% and 1 Month at 5.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

