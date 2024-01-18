Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30th September, 2024 for declaration of Dividend and Intimation under Regulation 42 (Record Date) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 1. That the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, 30th September, 2024 had inter-alia considered and declared the Interim Dividend at the rate of Rs. 0.20/- (Rs. Twenty Paisa) (2.00%) per Equity Share bearing Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 29th October, 2024. 2. Further pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Monday, 7th October, 2024 has been fixed as Record Date to determine the list of eligible members for the payment of Interim Dividend.