Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

229
(-1.80%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:13:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.95

5.95

6.45

6.45

Preference Capital

16.15

0.5

0

0

Reserves

32.62

-5.1

-5.59

-5.28

Net Worth

54.72

1.35

0.86

1.17

Minority Interest

Debt

61.38

74.71

20.24

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

116.11

76.06

21.1

1.17

Fixed Assets

15.79

19.09

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.76

0.73

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.23

0

0

Networking Capital

97.77

55.01

21.07

0.07

Inventories

125.03

70.43

9.59

0.06

Inventory Days

517.09

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.01

Debtor Days

86.18

Other Current Assets

3.02

6.59

11.72

0.02

Sundry Creditors

-10.3

-3.86

-0.21

-0.01

Creditor Days

86.18

Other Current Liabilities

-19.98

-18.15

-0.03

-0.01

Cash

0.75

1.01

0.02

1.09

Total Assets

116.12

76.07

21.09

1.16

QUICKLINKS FOR Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd

