Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.95
5.95
6.45
6.45
Preference Capital
16.15
0.5
0
0
Reserves
32.62
-5.1
-5.59
-5.28
Net Worth
54.72
1.35
0.86
1.17
Minority Interest
Debt
61.38
74.71
20.24
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
116.11
76.06
21.1
1.17
Fixed Assets
15.79
19.09
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.76
0.73
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.23
0
0
Networking Capital
97.77
55.01
21.07
0.07
Inventories
125.03
70.43
9.59
0.06
Inventory Days
517.09
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.01
Debtor Days
86.18
Other Current Assets
3.02
6.59
11.72
0.02
Sundry Creditors
-10.3
-3.86
-0.21
-0.01
Creditor Days
86.18
Other Current Liabilities
-19.98
-18.15
-0.03
-0.01
Cash
0.75
1.01
0.02
1.09
Total Assets
116.12
76.07
21.09
1.16
Invest wise with Expert advice
