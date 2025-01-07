Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.04
0.03
0.09
0.13
yoy growth (%)
20.36
-62.61
-28.37
21.78
Raw materials
-0.01
-0.01
-0.11
-0.1
As % of sales
26.49
37.67
118.53
77.19
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.14
-0.09
-0.16
As % of sales
414.97
401.6
104.5
123.81
Other costs
-0.16
-0.12
-3.74
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
391.19
363.12
3,983.76
124.85
Operating profit
-0.31
-0.24
-3.86
-0.29
OPM
-732.66
-702.41
-4,106.8
-225.85
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.06
0.08
1.34
0.02
Profit before tax
-0.25
-0.16
-2.52
-0.29
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
1.2
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.25
-0.16
-2.52
-0.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.25
-0.16
-2.52
-0.29
yoy growth (%)
51.2
-93.41
754.08
293.48
NPM
-592.96
-472.03
-2,680.91
-224.81
