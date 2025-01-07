iifl-logo-icon 1
Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.04

0.03

0.09

0.13

yoy growth (%)

20.36

-62.61

-28.37

21.78

Raw materials

-0.01

-0.01

-0.11

-0.1

As % of sales

26.49

37.67

118.53

77.19

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.14

-0.09

-0.16

As % of sales

414.97

401.6

104.5

123.81

Other costs

-0.16

-0.12

-3.74

-0.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

391.19

363.12

3,983.76

124.85

Operating profit

-0.31

-0.24

-3.86

-0.29

OPM

-732.66

-702.41

-4,106.8

-225.85

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.06

0.08

1.34

0.02

Profit before tax

-0.25

-0.16

-2.52

-0.29

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

1.2

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.25

-0.16

-2.52

-0.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.25

-0.16

-2.52

-0.29

yoy growth (%)

51.2

-93.41

754.08

293.48

NPM

-592.96

-472.03

-2,680.91

-224.81

