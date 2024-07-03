Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
37.6
26.07
30.68
39.09
11.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
37.6
26.07
30.68
39.09
11.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.76
0.94
0.89
0
0.1
Total Income
38.36
27.02
31.58
39.09
11.28
Total Expenditure
27.82
24.98
38.53
25.7
7.92
PBIDT
10.54
2.03
-6.95
13.38
3.36
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
10.54
2.03
-6.95
13.38
3.36
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.17
0.47
-0.52
2.91
1.15
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.23
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
7.36
1.55
-6.67
10.46
2.2
Minority Interest After NP
0.07
-0.03
-0.11
0.08
0.06
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.29
1.58
-6.57
10.37
2.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7.29
1.58
-6.57
10.37
2.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.63
0.77
-3.35
5.18
1.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.2
20.2
20.2
20.2
20.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.03
7.78
-22.65
34.22
30.05
PBDTM(%)
28.03
7.78
-22.65
34.22
30.05
PATM(%)
19.57
5.94
-21.74
26.75
19.67
