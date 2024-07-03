iifl-logo-icon 1
Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd Quarterly Results

Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

37.6

26.07

30.68

39.09

11.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

37.6

26.07

30.68

39.09

11.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.76

0.94

0.89

0

0.1

Total Income

38.36

27.02

31.58

39.09

11.28

Total Expenditure

27.82

24.98

38.53

25.7

7.92

PBIDT

10.54

2.03

-6.95

13.38

3.36

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

10.54

2.03

-6.95

13.38

3.36

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.17

0.47

-0.52

2.91

1.15

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.23

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

7.36

1.55

-6.67

10.46

2.2

Minority Interest After NP

0.07

-0.03

-0.11

0.08

0.06

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7.29

1.58

-6.57

10.37

2.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7.29

1.58

-6.57

10.37

2.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.63

0.77

-3.35

5.18

1.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.2

20.2

20.2

20.2

20.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

28.03

7.78

-22.65

34.22

30.05

PBDTM(%)

28.03

7.78

-22.65

34.22

30.05

PATM(%)

19.57

5.94

-21.74

26.75

19.67

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.