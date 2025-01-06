Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.25
-0.16
-2.52
-0.29
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.18
-0.38
1.34
-1.22
Other operating items
Operating
-0.43
-0.54
-1.18
-1.53
Capital expenditure
-0.15
0
-0.55
0.03
Free cash flow
-0.58
-0.54
-1.73
-1.5
Equity raised
-10.05
-9.5
-4.22
-2.72
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-10.64
-10.05
-5.96
-4.23
