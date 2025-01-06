iifl-logo-icon 1
Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

237.95
(2.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd

Shraddha Prime FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.25

-0.16

-2.52

-0.29

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.18

-0.38

1.34

-1.22

Other operating items

Operating

-0.43

-0.54

-1.18

-1.53

Capital expenditure

-0.15

0

-0.55

0.03

Free cash flow

-0.58

-0.54

-1.73

-1.5

Equity raised

-10.05

-9.5

-4.22

-2.72

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-10.64

-10.05

-5.96

-4.23

