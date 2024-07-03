Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd Summary

Shraddha Prime Projects Limited (Formerly known as Towa Sokki Limited) was incorporated in the year 1993. The name of the Company was changed from Towa Sokki Limited to Shraddha Prime Projects Limited. in 2022. The Company is one of the prominent real estate developers in Mumbai. The Company stood as a distinguished real estate developer in the bustling city of Mumbai. From residential buildings and townships to slum rehabilitation projects, it undertook a diverse range of developments.The Company was promoted by Mr Omprakash Bansal, Mr Satyanarayanan Bansal, Sushila Bansal, Suman Bansal. Presently, it is engaged in real estate activities which involves developing, leasing, constructing, reconstructing etc of various residential projects in India. The Company got into Partnership agreements with Padmagriha Heights, Partnership Firm to take over projects of Bhandari Co-op. Housing Society Ltd., in Village Kanjur, Mumbai; LIG Mahindra & Mahindra Co-op Housing Society Ltd., in Dahisar and Paradise Tower Co-op Housing Society Ltd. in Borivali (West), Mumbai.In Mar.96 the company came out with a public issue of 50,31,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each for cash at par to part finance the cost of the project for the manufacture of Steel Measuring Tapes with an installed capacity of 14,400 Kms and expansion of survey instrument business by adding another model TA-26 with an installed capacity of 480 pieces p.a. to the existing capacity of TA-2 of 300 pieces p.a..Towa Instruments Pvt Ltd a private Limited company incorporated in 1982 involved in manufacturing of Survey Instruments has been amalgamated with Towa Sokki Ltd in 1994. The promoters of the company are claimed to have indepth experience in the Survey Instruments Line.The Company changed its manufacturing and selling business of survey instruments into Real Estate Development effective 12th July, 2021. During 2021-22, the Company changed its nature of business by venturing into a different business line namely builder/ developers. The Company launched Shraddha Paradise, Shraddha Panomara, Shraddha Peninsula, Shraddha Priva, Shraddha Pavilion, Shraddha West Residency and Shraddha Gold Crest in 2023.