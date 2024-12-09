Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 29 Nov 2024

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve issue of Bonus Shares. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the Second quarter and Nine months ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 20 Sep 2024

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for payment of Interim Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2024-25 and fix the records date for the same. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30th September, 2024 for declaration of Dividend and Intimation under Regulation 42 (Record Date) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 1. That the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, 30th September, 2024 had inter-alia considered and declared the Interim Dividend at the rate of Rs. 0.20/- (Rs. Twenty Paisa) (2.00%) per Equity Share bearing Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 29th October, 2024. 2. Further pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Monday, 7th October, 2024 has been fixed as Record Date to determine the list of eligible members for the payment of Interim Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Change of Statutory Auditor of the Company from M/s AVHP & Company, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, Firm Registration No. W100671 to M/s Monika Jain & Company, due to expiry of the term of the M/s AVHP & Company, Chartered Accountants.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter and three months ended 30.06.2024 Board of Directors considered and approved Un-Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter and Three months ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 8 May 2024

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consolidated and Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report and Cash flows for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 22/05/2024 has been revised to 29/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 22/05/2024 has been revised to 29/05/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024) Board of Directors in their meeting considered an approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the forth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Board of Directors in their meeting held on 29th May, 2024 considered and approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 04.04.2024 where company accepted the Resignation of Mr. Ashok Kumawat as an Internal Auditor of the Company and appointed Mr. Milind Deshmukh, Chartered Accountant (Membership No. 208831) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024