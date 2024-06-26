|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Jul 2024
|30 May 2024
|AGM 19.07.2024 Notice of the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Friday, 19th July 2024 at 11.30 a.m. through video-conference (VC) /other audio-visual means (OVAM) and Annual report for the FY 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2024) Outcome/ Proceedings of the 35th AGM of the Company held on Friday, 19th July 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means facility. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024) Scrutinizers Report for the 35th AGM of the Company held on 19th July 2024 Declaration of the Voting Results of AGM of the Company held on 19th July 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)
