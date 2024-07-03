Summary

Shradha Industries Limited was incorporated on 01st January, 1990. The Company is engaged into the business of trading of items like Computers, Computer peripherals, Computer Hardware, and Software, data processors, computerized telecommunication system and networks, LAN Products, Networking Material to impart education or computer training, Database integration, database management and integration, networking and system integration, E-commerce, Software development and instruments of every kind and activation for use of industrial, commercial or any other purpose and selling, purchasing, trading, production, distribution, customization, development of applications, programs, software packages, internet programs, software programs, mobile applications, web applications, products, portals, web design, and other related Services/Products and to execute computer related maintenance contracts and to do business of all types of Information Technology and Telecommunication Projects, distribution of IT hardware, software & security products distribution which is broadly categorized into IT consumers & enterprise segment and all other allied facilities of information Technology. The Company understand the integral role of Data Centers, and the services ensure that the data is stored and safeguarded with the utmost precision. The cloud has become an essential business imperative, enabling companies to operate and compete at an accelerated pace. To drive growth, businesses require eff

