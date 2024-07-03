iifl-logo-icon 1
Shradha AI Technologies Ltd Share Price

62.4
(1.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open62.4
  • Day's High62.4
  • 52 Wk High62.4
  • Prev. Close61.18
  • Day's Low62.4
  • 52 Wk Low 18.48
  • Turnover (lac)83.24
  • P/E47.27
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value12.84
  • EPS1.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)380.34
  • Div. Yield0.8
Shradha AI Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

62.4

Prev. Close

61.18

Turnover(Lac.)

83.24

Day's High

62.4

Day's Low

62.4

52 Week's High

62.4

52 Week's Low

18.48

Book Value

12.84

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

380.34

P/E

47.27

EPS

1.32

Divi. Yield

0.8

Shradha AI Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.75

Record Date: 05 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Shradha AI Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shradha AI Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:13 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.66%

Non-Promoter- 25.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shradha AI Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.19

12.19

1.24

1.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.67

29.23

20.32

13.92

Net Worth

55.86

41.42

21.56

15.16

Minority Interest

Shradha AI Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shradha AI Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Kalpesh Lalitkumar Bafna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harsha Bandhekar.

Independent Director

Vineet Ladhania

Managing Director

Sunil Raisoni

Non Executive Director

Archana Pankaj Bhole

Additional Director

SIDDHARTH SHEKHAR RAISONI

Director

Sahil Jham

Director

Chanda Birendrakumar Sinhababu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Shradha Industries Limited was incorporated on 01st January, 1990. The Company is engaged into the business of trading of items like Computers, Computer peripherals, Computer Hardware, and Software, data processors, computerized telecommunication system and networks, LAN Products, Networking Material to impart education or computer training, Database integration, database management and integration, networking and system integration, E-commerce, Software development and instruments of every kind and activation for use of industrial, commercial or any other purpose and selling, purchasing, trading, production, distribution, customization, development of applications, programs, software packages, internet programs, software programs, mobile applications, web applications, products, portals, web design, and other related Services/Products and to execute computer related maintenance contracts and to do business of all types of Information Technology and Telecommunication Projects, distribution of IT hardware, software & security products distribution which is broadly categorized into IT consumers & enterprise segment and all other allied facilities of information Technology. The Company understand the integral role of Data Centers, and the services ensure that the data is stored and safeguarded with the utmost precision. The cloud has become an essential business imperative, enabling companies to operate and compete at an accelerated pace. To drive growth, businesses require eff
Company FAQs

What is the Shradha AI Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Shradha AI Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹62.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shradha AI Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shradha AI Technologies Ltd is ₹380.34 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shradha AI Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shradha AI Technologies Ltd is 47.27 and 4.86 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shradha AI Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shradha AI Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shradha AI Technologies Ltd is ₹18.48 and ₹62.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shradha AI Technologies Ltd?

Shradha AI Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 136.18%, 6 Month at 53.32%, 3 Month at 105.47% and 1 Month at 58.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shradha AI Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shradha AI Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.34 %

