SectorIT - Software
Open₹62.4
Prev. Close₹61.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹83.24
Day's High₹62.4
Day's Low₹62.4
52 Week's High₹62.4
52 Week's Low₹18.48
Book Value₹12.84
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)380.34
P/E47.27
EPS1.32
Divi. Yield0.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.19
12.19
1.24
1.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.67
29.23
20.32
13.92
Net Worth
55.86
41.42
21.56
15.16
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Kalpesh Lalitkumar Bafna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harsha Bandhekar.
Independent Director
Vineet Ladhania
Managing Director
Sunil Raisoni
Non Executive Director
Archana Pankaj Bhole
Additional Director
SIDDHARTH SHEKHAR RAISONI
Director
Sahil Jham
Director
Chanda Birendrakumar Sinhababu
Reports by Shradha AI Technologies Ltd
Summary
Shradha Industries Limited was incorporated on 01st January, 1990. The Company is engaged into the business of trading of items like Computers, Computer peripherals, Computer Hardware, and Software, data processors, computerized telecommunication system and networks, LAN Products, Networking Material to impart education or computer training, Database integration, database management and integration, networking and system integration, E-commerce, Software development and instruments of every kind and activation for use of industrial, commercial or any other purpose and selling, purchasing, trading, production, distribution, customization, development of applications, programs, software packages, internet programs, software programs, mobile applications, web applications, products, portals, web design, and other related Services/Products and to execute computer related maintenance contracts and to do business of all types of Information Technology and Telecommunication Projects, distribution of IT hardware, software & security products distribution which is broadly categorized into IT consumers & enterprise segment and all other allied facilities of information Technology. The Company understand the integral role of Data Centers, and the services ensure that the data is stored and safeguarded with the utmost precision. The cloud has become an essential business imperative, enabling companies to operate and compete at an accelerated pace. To drive growth, businesses require eff
The Shradha AI Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹62.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shradha AI Technologies Ltd is ₹380.34 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shradha AI Technologies Ltd is 47.27 and 4.86 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shradha AI Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shradha AI Technologies Ltd is ₹18.48 and ₹62.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Shradha AI Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 136.18%, 6 Month at 53.32%, 3 Month at 105.47% and 1 Month at 58.05%.
