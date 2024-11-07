The Notice convening, the Second (2nd) Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of F.Y. 2024- 2025 of the Members of the Company; Accordingly, the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 19th November, 2024 at 12.00 Noon through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM). Declaration of the Voting Result for the 01st EGM of the Company held on 06th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024) The Proceedings of the EGM of the Company held today as on 19th November 2024 at 12.00 Noon through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.11.2024) Scruitiniser Report of the 02nd EGM for the FY 2024-25 held on Tuesday, 19th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024)