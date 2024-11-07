iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shradha AI Technologies Ltd EGM

53.1
(-1.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Shradha AI Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM23 Oct 202419 Nov 2024
The Notice convening, the Second (2nd) Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of F.Y. 2024- 2025 of the Members of the Company; Accordingly, the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 19th November, 2024 at 12.00 Noon through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM). Declaration of the Voting Result for the 01st EGM of the Company held on 06th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024) The Proceedings of the EGM of the Company held today as on 19th November 2024 at 12.00 Noon through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.11.2024) Scruitiniser Report of the 02nd EGM for the FY 2024-25 held on Tuesday, 19th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024)
EGM14 Oct 20246 Nov 2024
EGM 06/11/2024 Outcome of the 04th Meeting of FY 2024-25 of the Company of Financial Year 2024-2025 held on Monday, the 14th October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.10.2024) The Outcome/Proceedings of the 1st EGM for the FY 2024-25 held on Wednesday, 06th November 2024 at 03.00 pm through video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) facility. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Shradha AI Tech: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shradha AI Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.