|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|23 Oct 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|For the purpose of Second (2nd ) Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company, the Register of Members, Share Transfer Books, Demat Records and Register of Beneficiaries through NSDL and CDSIL will remain closed from Monday, 11th November 2024 to Tuesday 19th November 2024 (both days inclusive).
|BookCloser
|30 May 2024
|6 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|Outcome of the 0274 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company of Financial Year 2024-2025 held on Thursday, 30th May 2024
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
