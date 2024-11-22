The Board considered the proposal to sub - divide the existing 01 (One) Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs.5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up into 2 (Two) Equity Shares having face value of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up, subject to the regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Board of Directors has considered, approved Tuesday, 10th December 2024 as the Record date for subdivision/ Split of Equity Shares from face value of Rs. 5/- each to face value of Rs. 2 each. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/11/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SHRADHA AI TECHNOLOGIES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SHRADHA AI TECHNOLOGIES LTD (543976) RECORD DATE 10.12.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from Rs.5/- each to Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 10/12/2024 DR-774/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE489B01023 of Rs.5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 10/12/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 29.11.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241129-31 dated November 29, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code Shradha AI Technologies Ltd (543976) New ISIN No. INE489B01031 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.5/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 10-12-2024 (DR- 774/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.12.2024)