iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shradha AI Technologies Ltd Split

53.1
(-1.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Shradha AI Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split23 Oct 202410 Dec 202410 Dec 202452
The Board considered the proposal to sub - divide the existing 01 (One) Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs.5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up into 2 (Two) Equity Shares having face value of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up, subject to the regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Board of Directors has considered, approved Tuesday, 10th December 2024 as the Record date for subdivision/ Split of Equity Shares from face value of Rs. 5/- each to face value of Rs. 2 each. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/11/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SHRADHA AI TECHNOLOGIES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SHRADHA AI TECHNOLOGIES LTD (543976) RECORD DATE 10.12.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from Rs.5/- each to Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 10/12/2024 DR-774/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE489B01023 of Rs.5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 10/12/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 29.11.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241129-31 dated November 29, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code Shradha AI Technologies Ltd (543976) New ISIN No. INE489B01031 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.5/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 10-12-2024 (DR- 774/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.12.2024)

Shradha AI Tech: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shradha AI Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.