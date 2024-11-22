Board Meeting 22 Nov 2024 18 Nov 2024

Shradha AI Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for subdivision / Split of Equity Shares of the Company if approved by the shareholders of the Company The Board of Directors has considered, approved Tuesday, 10th December 2024 as the Record date for subdivision/ Split of Equity Shares from face value of Rs. 5/- each to face value of Rs. 2 each. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.11.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Shradha AI Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 and to take on record the Limited Review Report thereon and ii. To consider a proposal for sub-division of the Equity shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 5/- each and iii. To consider and approve the appointment/re-appointment of Independent Director/s of the Company. Outcome of the 05th Meeting of FY 2024-25 of the Company of Financial Year 2024-2025 held on Wednesday, the 23rd October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Shradha AI Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the draft notice to convene an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. Outcome of the 04th Meeting of FY 2024-25 of the Company of Financial Year 2024-2025 held on Monday, the 14th October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

Shradha AI Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Co for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and to take on record the limited review report thereon. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday 02nd August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Shradha AI Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on records the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 and Audited Financial Results together with Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the Fourth Quarter (Q-4) and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 as the case may be. (ii) To consider and recommend the declaration of the Final Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company if any for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. To also consider the approval of fixation of Record Date/Book Closure Date for ascertaining the same). The Board considered and recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.75/- Paise per Equity Share of FAce Value of Rs. 05/- each i.e. 15% on Equity Shares Financial Results for the year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Corporate Announcement for Financial Results for the period ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 15 May 2024

Shradha AI Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve appointment/re-appointment of Internal Auditors & Secretarial Auditors for the company for the FY 2024-25. Outcome of the 01st Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company of Financial Year 2024-2025 held on Tuesday, 21st May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024