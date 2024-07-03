Shradha AI Technologies Ltd Summary

Shradha Industries Limited was incorporated on 01st January, 1990. The Company is engaged into the business of trading of items like Computers, Computer peripherals, Computer Hardware, and Software, data processors, computerized telecommunication system and networks, LAN Products, Networking Material to impart education or computer training, Database integration, database management and integration, networking and system integration, E-commerce, Software development and instruments of every kind and activation for use of industrial, commercial or any other purpose and selling, purchasing, trading, production, distribution, customization, development of applications, programs, software packages, internet programs, software programs, mobile applications, web applications, products, portals, web design, and other related Services/Products and to execute computer related maintenance contracts and to do business of all types of Information Technology and Telecommunication Projects, distribution of IT hardware, software & security products distribution which is broadly categorized into IT consumers & enterprise segment and all other allied facilities of information Technology. The Company understand the integral role of Data Centers, and the services ensure that the data is stored and safeguarded with the utmost precision. The cloud has become an essential business imperative, enabling companies to operate and compete at an accelerated pace. To drive growth, businesses require efficient cloud infrastructure that supports faster innovation, revenue generation, and data-driven insights. Migration, hyper-scale integration, modernization, management, and innovation are key aspects of a well-functioning cloud ecosystem. Data science services encompass a broad range of techniques, processes, and systems used to extract valuable insights and knowledge from data. Artificial Intelligence (AI) services encompass a wide range of technologies and applications that simulate human intelligence, enabling machines to perform tasks that traditionally required human cognitive abilities. These services leverage machine learning, natural language processing, and other advanced techniques to deliver intelligent solutions. The Company assist clients in revamping their infrastructure, whether it involves a complete migration to the public cloud or adopting a hybrid cloud model to their specific needs. Their expertise lies in designing and implementing cloud-friendly infrastructure solutions.Apart from these, Machine Learning (ML) services constitute a subset of artificial intelligence, empowering systems to learn and improve from experience without explicit programming. These services leverage algorithms and statistical models to enable computers to perform tasks and make predictions based on patterns in data. As a dynamic field, machine learning services continually evolve, offering versatile solutions across various industries. Emails offer a level of credibility and reliability to business communications and transactions. It specialize in delivering top-notch IT-managed services and solutions.