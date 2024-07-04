Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd
CENTURYTEX
2,188.15
|73.4
|24,440.69
|30.27
|0.23
|851.8
|391.94
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
485.8
|10.54
|8,229.57
|109.06
|1.75
|1,479.4
|268.73
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
589.45
|8.17
|3,893.32
|93.11
|1.36
|641.81
|375.12
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
549.1
|8.77
|2,183.77
|27.68
|1.82
|315.89
|476.03
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
341
|9.5
|2,150.62
|38.34
|1.4
|422.16
|293.33
