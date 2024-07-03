Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹173.25
Prev. Close₹173.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.03
Day's High₹173.95
Day's Low₹165
52 Week's High₹182.1
52 Week's Low₹135.25
Book Value₹48
Face Value₹6
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)62.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd
CENTURYTEX
2,188.15
|73.4
|24,440.69
|30.27
|0.23
|851.8
|391.94
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
485.8
|10.54
|8,229.57
|109.06
|1.75
|1,479.4
|268.73
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
589.45
|8.17
|3,893.32
|93.11
|1.36
|641.81
|375.12
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
549.1
|8.77
|2,183.77
|27.68
|1.82
|315.89
|476.03
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
341
|9.5
|2,150.62
|38.34
|1.4
|422.16
|293.33
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹173.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹62.12 Cr. as of 04 Jul ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 3.62 as of 04 Jul ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹135.25 and ₹182.1 as of 04 Jul ‘24
Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -4.48%, 3 Month at 7.51% and 1 Month at 15.20%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.