iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup Share Price

173.95
(0.00%)
Jul 4, 2024|04:00:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open173.25
  • Day's High173.95
  • 52 Wk High182.1
  • Prev. Close173.95
  • Day's Low165
  • 52 Wk Low 135.25
  • Turnover (lac)4.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value6
  • Book Value48
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)62.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

173.25

Prev. Close

173.95

Turnover(Lac.)

4.03

Day's High

173.95

Day's Low

165

52 Week's High

182.1

52 Week's Low

135.25

Book Value

48

Face Value

6

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

62.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup Corporate Action

No Record Found

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:22 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd

CENTURYTEX

2,188.15

73.424,440.6930.270.23851.8391.94

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

485.8

10.548,229.57109.061.751,479.4268.73

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

589.45

8.173,893.3293.111.36641.81375.12

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

549.1

8.772,183.7727.681.82315.89476.03

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

341

9.52,150.6238.341.4422.16293.33

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup share price today?

The Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹173.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹62.12 Cr. as of 04 Jul ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 3.62 as of 04 Jul ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹135.25 and ₹182.1 as of 04 Jul ‘24

What is the CAGR of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup?

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -4.48%, 3 Month at 7.51% and 1 Month at 15.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd Partly Paidup

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.