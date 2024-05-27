To

The Members of

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd. Report on Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Shree Hari Chemicals Exports Ltd. (the “Company”), which comprise of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under the Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (“SA”s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Inventory Valuation

H-acid and chemical based inventory forms a significant part of the Company’s inventory of which prices are fluctuating in nature and also depends on prices, decisions and conditions of other countries.

Inventories are valued at lower of cost and net realisable value except raw materials, work-in progress & stores.

Auditor’s response

Our audit procedures over inventory valuation included the following:

Testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key internal financial controls, including controls over valuation of inventory.

Testing on a sample basis the accuracy of cost for inventory by verifying the actual purchase cost. Testing the net realizable value by comparing actual cost with most recent selling price.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated

If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, profit/loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 4 of the Companies (Ind AS) Rules, 2015. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by ‘the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016’(“the order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company, so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the Basis of written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors , none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a Directors in terms of section164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure “B.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report and to our best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements in Note No. 29.15

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Company has represented that no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries other than those disclosed in the notes to accounts.

b) The Company has represented that no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries other than those disclosed in the notes to accounts.

c) Based on audit procedures considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared and paid any dividend during the financial year accordingly the provisions of section 123 is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, he company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Kailash Chand Jain & Company Chartered Accountants FRN: 112318W

Yash Singhal Partner M. No. 157392 UDIN: 24159392BKCRMD6927

Date: May 27, 2024

Place: Mumbai

ANNEXURE -A

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditor’s Report

“Annexure A” to the Independent Auditor’s Report to the members of the company on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 we report that:

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets;

(b) The Company has regular programme of physical verification of its PPE. As per information and explanation given to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of Immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets during the year.

(e) According to information provided by the management no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988.

ii. (a) According to information and explanation provided by the management, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification which in our opinion is reasonable having regards to size of the Company and nature of its assets.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly/monthly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties accordingly this clause is not applicable to the company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits, hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government of India, the company is required to maintain cost records as specified under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. The contents of these accounts and records have not been examined by us.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident funds, goods and service tax and other material statutory dues applicable with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2024, for the period of more than six months from the date becoming payable except the following.

Particulars Rs in lakhs TDS as per Traces 8.87

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the details of statutory dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax or custom duty, excise duty or value added tax, which have not been deposited on account of appeal are given as under.

Name of the Statue Nature Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which it pertains Forum in which Dispute is Pending Central Excise Act,1944 Excise 2,18,539 2005-06 Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise Customs Act,1962 Excise 7,40,817 2004-05 Assistant Commissioner of Customs Central Excise Act,1944 Excise 3,08,147 2010-11 Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise

viii. As per the information and explanations given to us, the company has not disclosed or surrendered any undisclosed income during the year, therefore this clause is not applicable to the company.

ix. (a) According to the records of the company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any Financial Institution as at the balance sheet date.

(b) Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) According to the records of the company examined by us, company has utilised the term loan towards the purpose for which it was obtained.

(d) According to the records of the company examined by us, the company has not utilised any short term borrowing for long term purpose.

(e) The company has not raised any money from any person or entity for the account of or to pay the obligations of its associates, subsidiaries or joint ventures, therefore this clause is not applicable to company.

(f) The company has not raised any loans during the year by pledging securities held in their subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Therefore this clause is not applicable to company.

x. (a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (x) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence this clause is not applicable to the company.

xi. (a) According to information and explanations given to us there were no frauds on the Company by its officers or employees noticed or reported by the management for the year under review.

(b) No auditors of the company have filed a report in Form ADT-4 with the Central Government as prescribed under the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. Therefore this clause is not applicable to company.

(c) There are no whistle-blower complaints; therefore this clause is not applicable to the company.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us the Company is not a Nidhi Company hence clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the explanations and information given to us, all the transactions of the related parties at the Company, for the year under review are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the details of the same have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv. a) According to the explanations and information given to us, company have an internal audit system which is commensurate with its size and business activities.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanation given to us the Company has not entered into any non cash transaction with directors or persons connected with him as per provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence clause 3(xvi) of the order is not applicable. xvii.According to the explanations and information given to us, company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year the company has incurred cash loss of Rs. 2427.95 lakhs

xviii. During the year there has been no resignation of statutory auditor.

xix. According to the explanations, information given to us and on evaluation of ageing reports, financial ratios and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditor’s knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. According to the explanations, information given to us there is no unspent amount of CSR to be transfer to Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act. Therefore this clause is not applicable to the company.

xxi. According to the explanations, information given to us, the company does not prepare consolidated financials since it does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture and therefore this clause is not applicable to the company.

For Kailash Chand Jain & Company Chartered Accountants FRN: 112318W

Yash Singhal Partner M. No. 157392

UDIN: 24159392BKCRMD6927

Date: May 27, 2024

Place: Mumbai

Annexure B

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SHREE HARI CHEMICALS EXPORT LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SHREE HARI CHEMICALS EXPORT LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on “the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India”.

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company, has in all other material respects has, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Kailash Chand Jain & Company

Chartered Accountants FRN: 112318W

Yash Singhal Partner M. No. 159392

UDIN: 24159392BKCRMD6927

Date: May 27, 2024

Place: Mumbai