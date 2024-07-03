Summary

Shree Hari Chemicals Exports Limited, incorporated in 1987 as a Private Limited Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1993 and got the shares listed on Bombay Stock Exchange. The Company mainly operates into chemicals industry. It is engaged in manufacture of dye intermediate, such as 1-Amino, 8-Napthol and 3-6 Disulphonic Acid, H Acid, Dyes Intermediates, Direct Dyes, Reactive Dyes etc. These chemicals are formulated using high grade ingredients that are sourced from authorized vendors of the market.The Companys product is an intermediate for the dyestuff, mainly reactive dyes, used in cotton textiles. The products include H-Acid, Koch-Acid, Dye Intermediates, Acid Dyes, Reactive Dyes and Direct Dyes. The Company factory is located at Mahad, Raigad District of Maharashtra State.The Company exports products to Singapore, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, Taiwan, Bangladesh, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Dubai, United Kingdom and France. The Chemical industry in India provides several building blocks and raw materials for many industries, including textiles, paper, paints, soap and detergents, pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals.Apart from this, the Company has superior quality products, strong corporate commitment, market expansion, prompt services and delivery schedule commitments. It has support of highly qualified professionals, who keep track on technological advancements and upgrade the processes to achieve in economics of scale.

