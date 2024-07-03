Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹137
Prev. Close₹137.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.5
Day's High₹140
Day's Low₹136.5
52 Week's High₹173.9
52 Week's Low₹65.65
Book Value₹51.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)62.26
P/E16.19
EPS8.47
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.45
4.45
4.45
4.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.84
13.5
33.11
32.41
Net Worth
20.29
17.95
37.56
36.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
56.15
57.1
54.63
114.7
yoy growth (%)
-1.64
4.5
-52.36
13.6
Raw materials
-30.3
-31.09
-38.53
-72.01
As % of sales
53.95
54.45
70.53
62.78
Employee costs
-9.47
-9.36
-9.93
-12.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.23
-1.93
-12.02
-1.72
Depreciation
-1.59
-2.14
-3.65
-2.76
Tax paid
-0.38
0.33
3.27
-0.16
Working capital
-1.13
-0.32
-9.96
-4.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.64
4.5
-52.36
13.6
Op profit growth
-457.86
-93.98
777.4
-177.37
EBIT growth
-165.53
-83.98
695.25
-243.37
Net profit growth
-152.67
-81.67
363.54
-267.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
138.33
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
138.33
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
4.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bankesh Chandra Agrawal
Independent Director
Ekta Sultania
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Urvashi Pandya
Whole Time Director
Sanjay Kedia
Whole-time Director
Sarthak Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Nihit Agarwal
Independent Director
Shri Ram Ramrichhapal Gupta
Independent Director
GUPTA RAMNIWAS SANJAY
Non Executive Director
Vikas Agarwal
Independent Director
Varsha Aagrwal
Independent Director
Rajkumar Dayma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd
Summary
Shree Hari Chemicals Exports Limited, incorporated in 1987 as a Private Limited Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1993 and got the shares listed on Bombay Stock Exchange. The Company mainly operates into chemicals industry. It is engaged in manufacture of dye intermediate, such as 1-Amino, 8-Napthol and 3-6 Disulphonic Acid, H Acid, Dyes Intermediates, Direct Dyes, Reactive Dyes etc. These chemicals are formulated using high grade ingredients that are sourced from authorized vendors of the market.The Companys product is an intermediate for the dyestuff, mainly reactive dyes, used in cotton textiles. The products include H-Acid, Koch-Acid, Dye Intermediates, Acid Dyes, Reactive Dyes and Direct Dyes. The Company factory is located at Mahad, Raigad District of Maharashtra State.The Company exports products to Singapore, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, Taiwan, Bangladesh, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Dubai, United Kingdom and France. The Chemical industry in India provides several building blocks and raw materials for many industries, including textiles, paper, paints, soap and detergents, pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals.Apart from this, the Company has superior quality products, strong corporate commitment, market expansion, prompt services and delivery schedule commitments. It has support of highly qualified professionals, who keep track on technological advancements and upgrade the processes to achieve in economics of scale.
Read More
The Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹139.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd is ₹62.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd is 16.19 and 2.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd is ₹65.65 and ₹173.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.63%, 3 Years at 30.02%, 1 Year at 51.03%, 6 Month at 88.06%, 3 Month at 29.75% and 1 Month at 12.46%.
