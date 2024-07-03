iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd Share Price

139.9
(2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open137
  • Day's High140
  • 52 Wk High173.9
  • Prev. Close137.15
  • Day's Low136.5
  • 52 Wk Low 65.65
  • Turnover (lac)5.5
  • P/E16.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value51.11
  • EPS8.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)62.26
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

137

Prev. Close

137.15

Turnover(Lac.)

5.5

Day's High

140

Day's Low

136.5

52 Week's High

173.9

52 Week's Low

65.65

Book Value

51.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

62.26

P/E

16.19

EPS

8.47

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.26%

Non-Promoter- 50.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.45

4.45

4.45

4.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.84

13.5

33.11

32.41

Net Worth

20.29

17.95

37.56

36.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

56.15

57.1

54.63

114.7

yoy growth (%)

-1.64

4.5

-52.36

13.6

Raw materials

-30.3

-31.09

-38.53

-72.01

As % of sales

53.95

54.45

70.53

62.78

Employee costs

-9.47

-9.36

-9.93

-12.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.23

-1.93

-12.02

-1.72

Depreciation

-1.59

-2.14

-3.65

-2.76

Tax paid

-0.38

0.33

3.27

-0.16

Working capital

-1.13

-0.32

-9.96

-4.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.64

4.5

-52.36

13.6

Op profit growth

-457.86

-93.98

777.4

-177.37

EBIT growth

-165.53

-83.98

695.25

-243.37

Net profit growth

-152.67

-81.67

363.54

-267.93

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

138.33

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

138.33

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

4.36

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bankesh Chandra Agrawal

Independent Director

Ekta Sultania

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Urvashi Pandya

Whole Time Director

Sanjay Kedia

Whole-time Director

Sarthak Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Nihit Agarwal

Independent Director

Shri Ram Ramrichhapal Gupta

Independent Director

GUPTA RAMNIWAS SANJAY

Non Executive Director

Vikas Agarwal

Independent Director

Varsha Aagrwal

Independent Director

Rajkumar Dayma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd

Summary

Shree Hari Chemicals Exports Limited, incorporated in 1987 as a Private Limited Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1993 and got the shares listed on Bombay Stock Exchange. The Company mainly operates into chemicals industry. It is engaged in manufacture of dye intermediate, such as 1-Amino, 8-Napthol and 3-6 Disulphonic Acid, H Acid, Dyes Intermediates, Direct Dyes, Reactive Dyes etc. These chemicals are formulated using high grade ingredients that are sourced from authorized vendors of the market.The Companys product is an intermediate for the dyestuff, mainly reactive dyes, used in cotton textiles. The products include H-Acid, Koch-Acid, Dye Intermediates, Acid Dyes, Reactive Dyes and Direct Dyes. The Company factory is located at Mahad, Raigad District of Maharashtra State.The Company exports products to Singapore, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, Taiwan, Bangladesh, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Dubai, United Kingdom and France. The Chemical industry in India provides several building blocks and raw materials for many industries, including textiles, paper, paints, soap and detergents, pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals.Apart from this, the Company has superior quality products, strong corporate commitment, market expansion, prompt services and delivery schedule commitments. It has support of highly qualified professionals, who keep track on technological advancements and upgrade the processes to achieve in economics of scale.
Company FAQs

What is the Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd share price today?

The Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹139.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd is ₹62.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd is 16.19 and 2.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd is ₹65.65 and ₹173.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd?

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.63%, 3 Years at 30.02%, 1 Year at 51.03%, 6 Month at 88.06%, 3 Month at 29.75% and 1 Month at 12.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 50.73 %

