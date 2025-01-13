Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.45
4.45
4.45
4.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.84
13.5
33.11
32.41
Net Worth
20.29
17.95
37.56
36.86
Minority Interest
Debt
26.83
29.75
22.46
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.35
1.12
0.72
0.49
Total Liabilities
48.47
48.82
60.74
37.35
Fixed Assets
18.23
18.5
18.49
8.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.74
0.74
0.77
1.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.08
10.79
3.81
3.97
Networking Capital
15.56
18.06
33.91
15.65
Inventories
8.7
22.91
40.34
7.36
Inventory Days
47.83
Sundry Debtors
21.8
27.65
16.9
24.18
Debtor Days
157.15
Other Current Assets
9.5
9.34
10.02
6.87
Sundry Creditors
-22.27
-38.94
-31.11
-19.55
Creditor Days
127.06
Other Current Liabilities
-2.17
-2.9
-2.24
-3.21
Cash
3.86
0.74
3.75
8.42
Total Assets
48.47
48.83
60.73
37.35
