Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd Cash Flow Statement

139.9
(2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Sh. Hari Chem. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.23

-1.93

-12.02

-1.72

Depreciation

-1.59

-2.14

-3.65

-2.76

Tax paid

-0.38

0.33

3.27

-0.16

Working capital

-1.13

-0.32

-9.96

-4.99

Other operating items

Operating

-1.88

-4.07

-22.37

-9.64

Capital expenditure

-0.71

0

0.88

6.73

Free cash flow

-2.6

-4.07

-21.49

-2.9

Equity raised

63.11

70

91.72

96.19

Investing

0.46

0.04

0

0.31

Financing

0

0

0

-0.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.44

Net in cash

60.97

65.97

70.23

93.7

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

