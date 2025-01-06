Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.23
-1.93
-12.02
-1.72
Depreciation
-1.59
-2.14
-3.65
-2.76
Tax paid
-0.38
0.33
3.27
-0.16
Working capital
-1.13
-0.32
-9.96
-4.99
Other operating items
Operating
-1.88
-4.07
-22.37
-9.64
Capital expenditure
-0.71
0
0.88
6.73
Free cash flow
-2.6
-4.07
-21.49
-2.9
Equity raised
63.11
70
91.72
96.19
Investing
0.46
0.04
0
0.31
Financing
0
0
0
-0.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.44
Net in cash
60.97
65.97
70.23
93.7
No Record Found
