Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
56.15
57.1
54.63
114.7
yoy growth (%)
-1.64
4.5
-52.36
13.6
Raw materials
-30.3
-31.09
-38.53
-72.01
As % of sales
53.95
54.45
70.53
62.78
Employee costs
-9.47
-9.36
-9.93
-12.77
As % of sales
16.87
16.4
18.18
11.13
Other costs
-14.3
-17.21
-15.82
-31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.46
30.14
28.95
27.03
Operating profit
2.07
-0.58
-9.65
-1.1
OPM
3.7
-1.01
-17.67
-0.95
Depreciation
-1.59
-2.14
-3.65
-2.76
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.02
-0.1
-0.22
Other income
0.76
0.81
1.38
2.36
Profit before tax
1.23
-1.93
-12.02
-1.72
Taxes
-0.38
0.33
3.27
-0.16
Tax rate
-31.38
-17.07
-27.21
9.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.84
-1.6
-8.75
-1.88
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.84
-1.6
-8.75
-1.88
yoy growth (%)
-152.67
-81.67
363.54
-267.93
NPM
1.5
-2.8
-16.02
-1.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.