Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

136.6
(-1.69%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

56.15

57.1

54.63

114.7

yoy growth (%)

-1.64

4.5

-52.36

13.6

Raw materials

-30.3

-31.09

-38.53

-72.01

As % of sales

53.95

54.45

70.53

62.78

Employee costs

-9.47

-9.36

-9.93

-12.77

As % of sales

16.87

16.4

18.18

11.13

Other costs

-14.3

-17.21

-15.82

-31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.46

30.14

28.95

27.03

Operating profit

2.07

-0.58

-9.65

-1.1

OPM

3.7

-1.01

-17.67

-0.95

Depreciation

-1.59

-2.14

-3.65

-2.76

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.02

-0.1

-0.22

Other income

0.76

0.81

1.38

2.36

Profit before tax

1.23

-1.93

-12.02

-1.72

Taxes

-0.38

0.33

3.27

-0.16

Tax rate

-31.38

-17.07

-27.21

9.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.84

-1.6

-8.75

-1.88

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.84

-1.6

-8.75

-1.88

yoy growth (%)

-152.67

-81.67

363.54

-267.93

NPM

1.5

-2.8

-16.02

-1.64

