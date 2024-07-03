iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd Company Summary

140
(2.26%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:19:00 PM

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd Summary

Shree Hari Chemicals Exports Limited, incorporated in 1987 as a Private Limited Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1993 and got the shares listed on Bombay Stock Exchange. The Company mainly operates into chemicals industry. It is engaged in manufacture of dye intermediate, such as 1-Amino, 8-Napthol and 3-6 Disulphonic Acid, H Acid, Dyes Intermediates, Direct Dyes, Reactive Dyes etc. These chemicals are formulated using high grade ingredients that are sourced from authorized vendors of the market.The Companys product is an intermediate for the dyestuff, mainly reactive dyes, used in cotton textiles. The products include H-Acid, Koch-Acid, Dye Intermediates, Acid Dyes, Reactive Dyes and Direct Dyes. The Company factory is located at Mahad, Raigad District of Maharashtra State.The Company exports products to Singapore, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, Taiwan, Bangladesh, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Dubai, United Kingdom and France. The Chemical industry in India provides several building blocks and raw materials for many industries, including textiles, paper, paints, soap and detergents, pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals.Apart from this, the Company has superior quality products, strong corporate commitment, market expansion, prompt services and delivery schedule commitments. It has support of highly qualified professionals, who keep track on technological advancements and upgrade the processes to achieve in economics of scale.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.