|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|SHREE HARI CHEMICALS EXPORT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 12.11.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|SHREE HARI CHEMICALS EXPORT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Issue of Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) on preferential basis and convening of Annual General Meeting of the Company to inter-alia consider the approval for raising of fund through issue of CCDs. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 28.08.2024 Adoption of new set of Articles of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the members. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|SHREE HARI CHEMICALS EXPORT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2024 APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS AT THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 12.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|SHREE HARI CHEMICALS EXPORT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and Recommendation of dividend if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|This is to inform that the Company at its meeting held on 16.04.2024, approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|SHREE HARI CHEMICALS EXPORT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on today, February 14, 2024 approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
