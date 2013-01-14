Shree Mahaganga Sugar Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
4.25
4.25
4.25
Preference Capital
2
2
2
Reserves
11.31
11.84
11.87
Net Worth
17.56
18.09
18.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.56
18.09
18.12
Fixed Assets
0.42
0.92
0.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.28
1.28
1.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
15.83
15.84
15.85
Inventories
0.74
0.74
0.74
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.87
2.87
2.87
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
12.27
12.27
12.27
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.03
-0.03
Cash
0.03
0.05
0.07
Total Assets
17.56
18.09
18.12
