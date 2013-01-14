iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Mahaganga Sugar Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

0.26
(-3.70%)
Jan 14, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

4.25

4.25

4.25

Preference Capital

2

2

2

Reserves

11.31

11.84

11.87

Net Worth

17.56

18.09

18.12

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.56

18.09

18.12

Fixed Assets

0.42

0.92

0.92

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.28

1.28

1.28

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

15.83

15.84

15.85

Inventories

0.74

0.74

0.74

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.87

2.87

2.87

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

12.27

12.27

12.27

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.03

-0.03

Cash

0.03

0.05

0.07

Total Assets

17.56

18.09

18.12

