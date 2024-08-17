Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0.27
Prev. Close₹0.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.27
Day's Low₹0.26
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.65
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.11
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
4.25
4.25
4.25
Preference Capital
2
2
2
Reserves
11.31
11.84
11.87
Net Worth
17.56
18.09
18.12
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Tripathi
Director
Anurag Prasad
Director
Jalinder Shelar
Director
Deepak Rathod
Director
Niraj Sanghvi
Executive Director
Chitarmal Sharma
Director
P M Rao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Mahaganga Sugar Mills Ltd
Summary
Shree Mahaganga Sugar Mills Limited was incorporated in the year 1991. The company is engaged in investment and trading in shares and securities. The company, formerly known as Eltrol Limited, is based in Mumbai, India.
