Shree Mahaganga Sugar Mills Ltd Management Discussions

SHREE MAHAGANGA SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
(FORMERLY KNOWN AS ELTROL LIMITED)
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The Management of the Company is pleased to present this report covering
the activities of the Company during the period 2010-11.
Operation:
The financial year there have been no operations in the Company for the
year under review.
Outlook:
The long-term outlook for the business of the Company looks positive and
ever growing.
Opportunities:
Due to globalization and entry of various Multi National Companies (MNCs)
into India for closer Business operations, our Company requires to do more
struggle to keep it standing.
Risk Management:
The Industry in which the Company operates is highly competitive since
there are no entry barriers. The Company does not perceive any risks or
concerns other then those comes to industry such as regulatory risks,
exchange risks, and other commercial and business related risks.
Internal Control Systems and their adequacy:
The company has adequate systems of internal control covering all financial
and operational activities. The internal control are designed to provide
reasonable assurance with regard to maintaining proper accounting controls,
protecting assets form unauthorized losses and ensuring reliability of
financial and operational information and proper compliance with
regulations.
Human Resources Management:
The Company has harmonious employee relations and there is close
interaction between the management and employees to facilitate smooth
functioning of our organizational activity. The Company facilitates
consistent improvement in performance, productivity and effectiveness by
setting targets through an interactive process and continuous and regular
staff training programmes. Human resources are being recognized as one of
the critical area to the success of our organization.