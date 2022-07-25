iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Nidhi Trading Company Ltd Balance Sheet

1.42
(-4.70%)
Jul 25, 2022|11:14:25 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

7.79

7.79

7.79

7.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.53

2.51

2.67

2.75

Net Worth

10.32

10.3

10.46

10.54

Minority Interest

Debt

2.06

0.15

0.15

0.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.38

10.45

10.61

10.69

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.14

0.14

2.75

2.82

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.99

10.31

7.83

7.83

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.9

0.9

1.08

1.93

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

14.91

13.19

6.85

5.97

Sundry Creditors

-3.65

-3.65

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.17

-0.13

-0.1

-0.07

Cash

0.24

0

0.04

0.04

Total Assets

12.37

10.45

10.62

10.69

Shree Nidhi Trad : related Articles

No Record Found

