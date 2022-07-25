Shree Nidhi Trading Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7.79
7.79
7.79
7.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.53
2.51
2.67
2.75
Net Worth
10.32
10.3
10.46
10.54
Minority Interest
Debt
2.06
0.15
0.15
0.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.38
10.45
10.61
10.69
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.14
0.14
2.75
2.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.99
10.31
7.83
7.83
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.9
0.9
1.08
1.93
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
14.91
13.19
6.85
5.97
Sundry Creditors
-3.65
-3.65
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.17
-0.13
-0.1
-0.07
Cash
0.24
0
0.04
0.04
Total Assets
12.37
10.45
10.62
10.69
