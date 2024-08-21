iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Nidhi Trading Company Ltd Share Price

1.42
(-4.70%)
Jul 25, 2022|11:14:25 AM

Shree Nidhi Trading Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.42

Prev. Close

1.49

Turnover(Lac.)

0.14

Day's High

1.42

Day's Low

1.42

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

13.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.11

P/E

47.33

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Nidhi Trading Company Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Shree Nidhi Trading Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shree Nidhi Trading Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:22 PM
Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Shree Nidhi Trading Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

7.79

7.79

7.79

7.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.53

2.51

2.67

2.75

Net Worth

10.32

10.3

10.46

10.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-1.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

No Record Found

Shree Nidhi Trading Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,347.05

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.45

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.45

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.55

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.35

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Nidhi Trading Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rajesh Kurmi

Addtnl Independent Director

Babita Shah

Additional Director

Sanjoy Pandit

Director

Anita Kharwar

Managing Director

Lalchand Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Nidhi Trading Company Ltd

Summary

Shree Nidhi Trading Company Ltd was incorporated in September 30, 1982. The company is into the business of interest income.During the year 2013-14, the company made investments in four newly owned subsidiary companies.The Company has four subsidiaries as on March 31, 2014, namely SNCL Real Estates Ltd., SNCL Paper Ltd., SNCL Marketing Ltd. and SNCL Iron & Steel Ltd. All these four subsidiaries were incorporated during the financial year 2013-14.As on March 31, 2016, the Company has 14 subsidiaries, viz., SNCL Iron And Steel Limited, SNCL Marketing Limited, SNCL Paper Trading Limited, SNCL Real Estate Limited, SNCL Properties Limited, SNCL Projects Limited, Sunwhite Builders Limited, Sunwhite Constructions Limited, Sunwhite Consultants Limited, Sunwhite Homes Limited, Sunwhite Housing Limited, Sunwhite Projects Limited, Sunwhite Real Estates Limited and Sunwhite Properties Limited.During FY 2015-16, the company applied to BSE Ltd. for Direct Listing of its Equity Shares.At on March 31, 2018, the Company had 25 subsidiaries.M/s. Moonshine Enclave Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary ceased to be companys subsidiary during the period under review 2017-18.The equity shares of the Company were listed on BSE Ltd. under Direct Listing route w.e.f. January 16, 2017. The Company equity shares continue to be listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited. Further, trading in securities on the BSE Ltd. was suspended from the period August 2017 to January 2018.During the year 2017-18, the
