SectorFinance
Open₹1.42
Prev. Close₹1.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹1.42
Day's Low₹1.42
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹13.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.11
P/E47.33
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7.79
7.79
7.79
7.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.53
2.51
2.67
2.75
Net Worth
10.32
10.3
10.46
10.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-1.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,347.05
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.45
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.45
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.55
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.35
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Rajesh Kurmi
Addtnl Independent Director
Babita Shah
Additional Director
Sanjoy Pandit
Director
Anita Kharwar
Managing Director
Lalchand Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Nidhi Trading Company Ltd
Summary
Shree Nidhi Trading Company Ltd was incorporated in September 30, 1982. The company is into the business of interest income.During the year 2013-14, the company made investments in four newly owned subsidiary companies.The Company has four subsidiaries as on March 31, 2014, namely SNCL Real Estates Ltd., SNCL Paper Ltd., SNCL Marketing Ltd. and SNCL Iron & Steel Ltd. All these four subsidiaries were incorporated during the financial year 2013-14.As on March 31, 2016, the Company has 14 subsidiaries, viz., SNCL Iron And Steel Limited, SNCL Marketing Limited, SNCL Paper Trading Limited, SNCL Real Estate Limited, SNCL Properties Limited, SNCL Projects Limited, Sunwhite Builders Limited, Sunwhite Constructions Limited, Sunwhite Consultants Limited, Sunwhite Homes Limited, Sunwhite Housing Limited, Sunwhite Projects Limited, Sunwhite Real Estates Limited and Sunwhite Properties Limited.During FY 2015-16, the company applied to BSE Ltd. for Direct Listing of its Equity Shares.At on March 31, 2018, the Company had 25 subsidiaries.M/s. Moonshine Enclave Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary ceased to be companys subsidiary during the period under review 2017-18.The equity shares of the Company were listed on BSE Ltd. under Direct Listing route w.e.f. January 16, 2017. The Company equity shares continue to be listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited. Further, trading in securities on the BSE Ltd. was suspended from the period August 2017 to January 2018.During the year 2017-18, the
Read More
