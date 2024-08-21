Shree Nidhi Trading Company Ltd Summary

Shree Nidhi Trading Company Ltd was incorporated in September 30, 1982. The company is into the business of interest income.During the year 2013-14, the company made investments in four newly owned subsidiary companies.The Company has four subsidiaries as on March 31, 2014, namely SNCL Real Estates Ltd., SNCL Paper Ltd., SNCL Marketing Ltd. and SNCL Iron & Steel Ltd. All these four subsidiaries were incorporated during the financial year 2013-14.As on March 31, 2016, the Company has 14 subsidiaries, viz., SNCL Iron And Steel Limited, SNCL Marketing Limited, SNCL Paper Trading Limited, SNCL Real Estate Limited, SNCL Properties Limited, SNCL Projects Limited, Sunwhite Builders Limited, Sunwhite Constructions Limited, Sunwhite Consultants Limited, Sunwhite Homes Limited, Sunwhite Housing Limited, Sunwhite Projects Limited, Sunwhite Real Estates Limited and Sunwhite Properties Limited.During FY 2015-16, the company applied to BSE Ltd. for Direct Listing of its Equity Shares.At on March 31, 2018, the Company had 25 subsidiaries.M/s. Moonshine Enclave Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary ceased to be companys subsidiary during the period under review 2017-18.The equity shares of the Company were listed on BSE Ltd. under Direct Listing route w.e.f. January 16, 2017. The Company equity shares continue to be listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited. Further, trading in securities on the BSE Ltd. was suspended from the period August 2017 to January 2018.During the year 2017-18, the Company was declared as the Shell Company by the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) direction w.r.t. listed shell companies dated 3rd October 2017. Further, SEBI carried out Graded Surveillance Measures (GSM) on the Company passed an order dated February 5, 2018 for conducting Forensic Audit of the Company and reverting the status of the Company out of GSM framework. The surveillance was started from Stage 6 of GSM and currently; the Company stands at Stage 1 of GSM.