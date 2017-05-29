iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd Balance Sheet

10.94
(4.99%)
May 29, 2017|12:58:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.05

0.01

-0.01

0.02

Net Worth

3.35

3.31

3.29

3.32

Minority Interest

Debt

0.17

0.33

0.04

0.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.52

3.64

3.33

3.34

Fixed Assets

0.15

0.14

0.11

0.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.37

3.19

2.86

3.08

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

2.9

2.7

2.74

2.74

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.51

0.53

0.38

0.37

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.01

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.03

-0.26

-0.03

Cash

0.01

0.29

0.38

0.1

Total Assets

3.53

3.62

3.35

3.34

Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.