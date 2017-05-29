Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.05
0.01
-0.01
0.02
Net Worth
3.35
3.31
3.29
3.32
Minority Interest
Debt
0.17
0.33
0.04
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.52
3.64
3.33
3.34
Fixed Assets
0.15
0.14
0.11
0.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.37
3.19
2.86
3.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
2.9
2.7
2.74
2.74
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.51
0.53
0.38
0.37
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.03
-0.26
-0.03
Cash
0.01
0.29
0.38
0.1
Total Assets
3.53
3.62
3.35
3.34
