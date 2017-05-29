Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.22
0.38
-0.01
Other operating items
Operating
-0.22
0.38
-0.01
Capital expenditure
0.08
0
-0.07
Free cash flow
-0.14
0.38
-0.08
Equity raised
0
0.01
0.09
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
0.37
0.06
0.02
Dividends paid
0.01
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.25
0.45
0.02
