Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd Book Closer

69.49
(-0.29%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:57 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd: Related News

Shree Tirupati Balajee shares close at a 13.8% premium

12 Sep 2024|03:41 PM

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading's IPO attracted an enormous reaction from investors, resulting in an aggregate subscription of 124 times at closing.

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading listed at 12% premium

12 Sep 2024|09:54 AM

The company will use net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment of debts, investing in subsidiary and for other working capital requirements.

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro IPO Allotment Set for Today

10 Sep 2024|09:30 AM

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 1.47 Crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 56.90 lakh equity shares by promoter Binod Kumar Agarwal.

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO subscribed 61.72 times

9 Sep 2024|02:30 PM

According to BSE data, Shree Tirupati Balajee has received bidding for 88,30,70,280 shares against the company's offer of 1,43,08,000 shares.

Shree Tirupati Balajee's IPO Closes Today

9 Sep 2024|01:54 PM

The IPO aims to raise ₹169.65 Crore through a fresh issue of 14,750,000 shares and an offer for sale of 5,690,000 shares, each with a face value of ₹10.

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO subscribed 15 times on day 2

6 Sep 2024|03:31 PM

PNB Investment Services Ltd and Unistone Capital Private Ltd have been named Lead Managers of the public offering.

Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO subscribed 4.96x so far

5 Sep 2024|02:56 PM

The Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO will be up for subscriptions on September 5, 2024 and end on September 9, 2024.

