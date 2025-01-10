ON STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

TO THE MEMBERS OF SHREEJI TRANSLOGISTICS LIMITED

Opinion

I have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of SHREEJI TRANSLOGISTICS LIMITED,

comprising the standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the standalone statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

I conducted my audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section143(10) of the Act. My responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of my report. I am independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to my audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and I have fulfilled my other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. I believe that the audit evidence obtained by me is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

I have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the standalone financial statements and my audits report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this audits report.

My opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and I do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with my audit of the standalone financial statements, my responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or my knowledge obtained during the course of my audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work I have performed, I conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, I am required to report that fact. I have nothing to report in this regard.

When I read the Companys annual report, if I conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, I am required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

My objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes my opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, I exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. I also:

> Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

> Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

> Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors;

> Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If I conclude that a material uncertainty exists, I am required to draw attention in my auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. My conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of my auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

> Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

I communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during my audit.

I also provide those charged with governance with a statement that I have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on my independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, I determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. I describe these matters in my auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances,

I determine that a matter should not be communicated in my report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statement.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020, ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, I give in Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, I report that:

a. I have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of my knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of my audit;

b. In my opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from my examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014;

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Change in Equity and the Standalone statement of Cash Flows, dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In my opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 2013 of the Act;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a Director in terms Section 164 (2) Companies Act, 2013;

f. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors)

Rules 2014, in my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me: -

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statement- Refer Note No: - 40;

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any materials foreseeable losses;

c) There were no amounts which was required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund;

d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on audit procedures which I considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to my notice that has caused me to believe that the representations under sub-clause (d)

(i) and d (ii) contain any material mis- statement.

e) As stated in Note No. 46 to the Standalone Financial Statement, The Final Dividend proposed in previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act;

The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed Final Dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of Dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

f) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by me.

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of my report of even date, I report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is having Intangible Assets and has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of my examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In my opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of my examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company except below:-

In respect of immovable properties taken on lease and disclosed as right of-use-assets in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) As per Information given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. The Company has maintained proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stock and the book records were not material.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; the revised quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year except as mentioned below.

The Company has granted loans during the year, details of the loan is stated in sub-clause (a) below: -

(a) (A) Based on audit procedures carried on

by me and as per the information and explanations given to me, the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates are as below: -

Particulars Amount during the year (Rs. In Lacs) Closing Balance at Year ended 31st March 2024 (Rs. In Lacs) Aggregate amount of Guarantee Provided by Company during the year on behalf of TKD Digitrans Pvt.Ltd. 26.34 26.34

(B) Based on audit procedures carried on by me and as per the information and explanations given to me, the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates are as below: -

Particulars Amount (Rs. In Lacs) Aggregate amount during the year 156.01 Aggregate Repayment during the year 211.12 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date 518.62

(b) According to the information and explanations given to me and based on the audit procedures conducted by me, I am of the opinion that the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of such all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of my examination of the records of the company in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular;

(d) According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of my examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of my examination of the records of the Company, the company has granted loans repayable on demand as below: -

S. N. NAME OF PARTY TO WHOM LOAN GIVEN AGGREGATE LOAN AMT. (Rs. In Lakhs) % OF TOTAL LOAN GRANTED 1 Amrit Polychem Pvt Ltd. 455.91 87.91% 2 Dev Enterprise 62.72 12.09% TOTAL 518.62 100.00%

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans during the year under Section 185 and in my opinion and according to information and explanation given to me, it has complied with provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of grant of any loans, making investment or providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder are applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to me, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of Cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to me and the records of the Company examined by me, in my opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sale- tax, wealth-tax, custom duty, excise duty, GST, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to me, there are no outstanding statutory dues which have remained outstanding as to last date of the financial period for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to me, the following amount of Sales Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess, Income Tax, Wealth Tax, GST have been disputed by the Company, and hence, were not remitted to the concerned authorities at the date of the Balance sheet under report.

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In Lacs) Year to which Amount Relates Cases Pending before Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 4.08 A.Y2014- 15 Pending before Honble CIT (Appeal) Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 0.26 A.Y.2021- 22 Pending before Honble CIT (Appeal

However, the company is confident of getting relief in Appellate proceedings.

(viii) In my opinion and according to the record of the Company examined by me and the information and explanation given to me, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanation given to me and on the basis of my examination of the books of account, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lenders.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to me and on the basis of my examination of the books of account, the company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to me and on the basis of my examination of the books of account, the company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to me and overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, I report that no funds have been raised on short term basis by the company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to me and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, I report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to me and procedures performed by me,

I report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associates as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanation given to me and on the basis of my examination of the books of account, the company has not raised money by way of initial Public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of my examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to me, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, I report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to me, no report under sub-section (12) of the section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 was required to be filed by me in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to me, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to me, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to me and my audit procedures, in my opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) I have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to me during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, my knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on my examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to my attention, which causes me to believe that any materialuncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. I, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. I further state that my reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and I neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of Shreeji Translogistics Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause

(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Referred to Paragraph 2(A)(g) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of my report of even date, I report that:

Opinion

I have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SHREEJI TRANSLOGISTICS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with my audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended as on 31st March 2024.

In my opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

My responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on my audit. I conducted my audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that I comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

My audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. My audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.