SectorLogistics
Open₹17.85
Prev. Close₹18.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.81
Day's High₹18.36
Day's Low₹17
52 Week's High₹44.93
52 Week's Low₹17.51
Book Value₹7.98
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)121.6
P/E16.27
EPS1.13
Divi. Yield0.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.98
10.48
10.48
10.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.97
30.33
21.64
13.68
Net Worth
55.95
40.81
32.12
24.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
107.59
109.99
124.65
110.44
yoy growth (%)
-2.18
-11.75
12.86
26.09
Raw materials
0
0.25
0
-0.26
As % of sales
0
0.22
0
0.23
Employee costs
-8.3
-10.56
-10.43
-8.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.95
2.2
5.53
4.85
Depreciation
-4.3
-4.16
-3.49
-3.94
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.72
-1.66
-1.81
Working capital
3.84
1.89
3.43
10.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.18
-11.75
12.86
26.09
Op profit growth
-28.27
-29.47
4.51
52.73
EBIT growth
-43.2
-36.68
13.49
54.55
Net profit growth
-174.16
-61.99
27.38
92.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
253.79
200.88
166.6
109.49
110.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
253.79
200.88
166.6
109.49
110.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.01
1.43
3.08
0.5
0.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.25
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.95
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,812.5
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,155.3
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.35
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Narendra Shah
Whole-time Director
Mahendra Shah
Whole-time Director
Bipin Shah
Whole-time Director
Rupesh Shah
Whole-time Director
Rajnikant Shah
Whole-time Director
Mukesh Shah
Independent Director
Drishti Parekh
Additional Director.
Shailesh Kamadar
Additional Director.
Dharmendra Vora
Additional Director.
Satish Shah
Additional Director.
Vivek Shah
Company Secretary
Divyesh Badiyani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Himani Dave
Reports by Shreeji Translogistics Ltd
Summary
Shreeji Translogistics Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shreeji Transport Services Private Limited on April 21, 1994. The name of the Company was changed to Shreeji Translogistics Private Limited on April 13, 2017. The Company status changed to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shreeji Translogistics Limited on August 10, 2017.Shreeji Translogistics is a Pan-India surface logistics and parcel delivery service provider. It is engaged in the business of acting as Transport Contractor. The various types of services provided by the Company include Full Truck Load Transport Services (FTL), Parcel and Part Truck Load Services/ less than Truck Load (LTL), Import- Export Services, Over Dimensional Cargo (ODC) and Bonded Trucking Services, Warehousing & 3PL services. Full Truck Load Transport service is a core business of the company and in this space, it has been a trusted name for Time-Bound Deliveries. Bonded Trucking Service, which was a new concept introduced in India in 2000, was initially started by the Company in 2002, wherein it handles import- export cargo of various national and international airlines from many air cargo complexes. The Company owns and operates a strong fleet of commercial vehicles consisting of more than 300 owned trucks and more than 4500 outsourced trucks. The Company operates different types of trucks on the basis of design and size along with varying capacities. The Company serves a broad range of
The Shreeji Translogistics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd is ₹121.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd is 16.27 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shreeji Translogistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd is ₹17.51 and ₹44.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shreeji Translogistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.65%, 3 Years at -10.42%, 1 Year at -56.10%, 6 Month at -30.60%, 3 Month at -18.66% and 1 Month at -7.07%.
