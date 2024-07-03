iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreeji Translogistics Ltd Share Price

17.4
(-5.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.85
  • Day's High18.36
  • 52 Wk High44.93
  • Prev. Close18.39
  • Day's Low17
  • 52 Wk Low 17.51
  • Turnover (lac)22.81
  • P/E16.27
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value7.98
  • EPS1.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)121.6
  • Div. Yield0.54
Shreeji Translogistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

25 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.41%

Non-Promoter- 36.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.98

10.48

10.48

10.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.97

30.33

21.64

13.68

Net Worth

55.95

40.81

32.12

24.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

107.59

109.99

124.65

110.44

yoy growth (%)

-2.18

-11.75

12.86

26.09

Raw materials

0

0.25

0

-0.26

As % of sales

0

0.22

0

0.23

Employee costs

-8.3

-10.56

-10.43

-8.88

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.95

2.2

5.53

4.85

Depreciation

-4.3

-4.16

-3.49

-3.94

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.72

-1.66

-1.81

Working capital

3.84

1.89

3.43

10.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.18

-11.75

12.86

26.09

Op profit growth

-28.27

-29.47

4.51

52.73

EBIT growth

-43.2

-36.68

13.49

54.55

Net profit growth

-174.16

-61.99

27.38

92.98

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

253.79

200.88

166.6

109.49

110.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

253.79

200.88

166.6

109.49

110.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.01

1.43

3.08

0.5

0.87

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.25

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.95

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,812.5

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,155.3

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.35

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shreeji Translogistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Narendra Shah

Whole-time Director

Mahendra Shah

Whole-time Director

Bipin Shah

Whole-time Director

Rupesh Shah

Whole-time Director

Rajnikant Shah

Whole-time Director

Mukesh Shah

Independent Director

Drishti Parekh

Additional Director.

Shailesh Kamadar

Additional Director.

Dharmendra Vora

Additional Director.

Satish Shah

Additional Director.

Vivek Shah

Company Secretary

Divyesh Badiyani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Himani Dave

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shreeji Translogistics Ltd

Summary

Shreeji Translogistics Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shreeji Transport Services Private Limited on April 21, 1994. The name of the Company was changed to Shreeji Translogistics Private Limited on April 13, 2017. The Company status changed to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shreeji Translogistics Limited on August 10, 2017.Shreeji Translogistics is a Pan-India surface logistics and parcel delivery service provider. It is engaged in the business of acting as Transport Contractor. The various types of services provided by the Company include Full Truck Load Transport Services (FTL), Parcel and Part Truck Load Services/ less than Truck Load (LTL), Import- Export Services, Over Dimensional Cargo (ODC) and Bonded Trucking Services, Warehousing & 3PL services. Full Truck Load Transport service is a core business of the company and in this space, it has been a trusted name for Time-Bound Deliveries. Bonded Trucking Service, which was a new concept introduced in India in 2000, was initially started by the Company in 2002, wherein it handles import- export cargo of various national and international airlines from many air cargo complexes. The Company owns and operates a strong fleet of commercial vehicles consisting of more than 300 owned trucks and more than 4500 outsourced trucks. The Company operates different types of trucks on the basis of design and size along with varying capacities. The Company serves a broad range of
Company FAQs

What is the Shreeji Translogistics Ltd share price today?

The Shreeji Translogistics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd is ₹121.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd is 16.27 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shreeji Translogistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd is ₹17.51 and ₹44.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd?

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.65%, 3 Years at -10.42%, 1 Year at -56.10%, 6 Month at -30.60%, 3 Month at -18.66% and 1 Month at -7.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.41 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.59 %

