Shreeji Translogistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.98
10.48
10.48
10.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.97
30.33
21.64
13.68
Net Worth
55.95
40.81
32.12
24.16
Minority Interest
Debt
46.76
45.97
44.86
47.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.62
2.22
2.19
1.57
Total Liabilities
107.33
89
79.17
73.21
Fixed Assets
33.22
27.07
20.38
25.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.58
3.6
0.25
0.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.66
0.37
0.34
0.27
Networking Capital
66.33
51.22
53.91
42.09
Inventories
0.26
0.25
5.72
5.16
Inventory Days
17.5
Sundry Debtors
64.88
55.43
44.66
36.45
Debtor Days
123.64
Other Current Assets
14.92
11.56
14.28
9.51
Sundry Creditors
-8.35
-11.75
-5.98
-5.75
Creditor Days
19.5
Other Current Liabilities
-5.38
-4.27
-4.77
-3.28
Cash
4.54
6.73
4.29
5.45
Total Assets
107.33
88.99
79.17
73.22
