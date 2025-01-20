Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.64
0.19
26.09
Op profit growth
-27.9
-25.08
51.56
EBIT growth
-42.44
-28.23
56.8
Net profit growth
-167.17
-49.69
92.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.84
7.97
10.66
8.87
EBIT margin
3.07
5.24
7.32
5.89
Net profit margin
-0.94
1.38
2.75
1.8
RoCE
4.59
9.46
17.44
RoNW
-1.03
1.68
4.36
RoA
-0.35
0.62
1.63
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.98
1.46
8.69
4.79
Dividend per share
1
0.5
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.09
-2.51
-2.59
-3.58
Book value per share
23.15
24.13
57.55
44.52
Valuation ratios
P/E
-8.41
3.08
0.75
P/CEPS
-1.62
-1.79
-2.54
P/B
0.35
0.18
0.11
EV/EBIDTA
13.01
7.39
5.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
13.74
0
0
Tax payout
17.72
-32.83
-37.39
-35.32
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
106.55
93.12
85.77
Inventory days
14.97
8.57
3.78
Creditor days
-18.1
-15.17
-13.85
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.79
-1.64
-2.49
-1.89
Net debt / equity
1.72
1.67
1.28
1.75
Net debt / op. profit
6.59
4.79
2.19
3.3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0.22
-0.23
0
Employee costs
-7.68
-9.55
-8.04
-7.49
Other costs
-86.47
-82.69
-81.05
-83.63
