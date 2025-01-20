iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreeji Translogistics Ltd Key Ratios

15.99
(0.57%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:13:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shreeji Translogistics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.64

0.19

26.09

Op profit growth

-27.9

-25.08

51.56

EBIT growth

-42.44

-28.23

56.8

Net profit growth

-167.17

-49.69

92.68

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.84

7.97

10.66

8.87

EBIT margin

3.07

5.24

7.32

5.89

Net profit margin

-0.94

1.38

2.75

1.8

RoCE

4.59

9.46

17.44

RoNW

-1.03

1.68

4.36

RoA

-0.35

0.62

1.63

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.98

1.46

8.69

4.79

Dividend per share

1

0.5

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.09

-2.51

-2.59

-3.58

Book value per share

23.15

24.13

57.55

44.52

Valuation ratios

P/E

-8.41

3.08

0.75

P/CEPS

-1.62

-1.79

-2.54

P/B

0.35

0.18

0.11

EV/EBIDTA

13.01

7.39

5.97

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

13.74

0

0

Tax payout

17.72

-32.83

-37.39

-35.32

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

106.55

93.12

85.77

Inventory days

14.97

8.57

3.78

Creditor days

-18.1

-15.17

-13.85

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.79

-1.64

-2.49

-1.89

Net debt / equity

1.72

1.67

1.28

1.75

Net debt / op. profit

6.59

4.79

2.19

3.3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0.22

-0.23

0

Employee costs

-7.68

-9.55

-8.04

-7.49

Other costs

-86.47

-82.69

-81.05

-83.63

