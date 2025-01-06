Shreeji Translogistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.95
2.2
5.53
4.85
Depreciation
-4.3
-4.16
-3.49
-3.94
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.72
-1.66
-1.81
Working capital
3.84
1.89
3.43
10.47
Other operating items
Operating
-1.56
-0.8
3.81
9.56
Capital expenditure
-0.29
8.14
7.8
-2.41
Free cash flow
-1.86
7.33
11.61
7.14
Equity raised
29.54
40.95
33.24
25.13
Investing
0
0.03
0
0.01
Financing
2.35
7.9
8.75
2.35
Dividends paid
0
0.17
0
0
Net in cash
30.03
56.39
53.6
34.64
