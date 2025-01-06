iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreeji Translogistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.4
(-5.38%)
Jan 6, 2025

Shreeji Translog FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.95

2.2

5.53

4.85

Depreciation

-4.3

-4.16

-3.49

-3.94

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.72

-1.66

-1.81

Working capital

3.84

1.89

3.43

10.47

Other operating items

Operating

-1.56

-0.8

3.81

9.56

Capital expenditure

-0.29

8.14

7.8

-2.41

Free cash flow

-1.86

7.33

11.61

7.14

Equity raised

29.54

40.95

33.24

25.13

Investing

0

0.03

0

0.01

Financing

2.35

7.9

8.75

2.35

Dividends paid

0

0.17

0

0

Net in cash

30.03

56.39

53.6

34.64

