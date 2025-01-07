iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreeji Translogistics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.24
(-0.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

107.59

109.99

124.65

110.44

yoy growth (%)

-2.18

-11.75

12.86

26.09

Raw materials

0

0.25

0

-0.26

As % of sales

0

0.22

0

0.23

Employee costs

-8.3

-10.56

-10.43

-8.88

As % of sales

7.72

9.6

8.37

8.04

Other costs

-93.01

-90.94

-101.81

-89.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

86.44

82.67

81.67

80.97

Operating profit

6.27

8.74

12.4

11.86

OPM

5.83

7.95

9.95

10.74

Depreciation

-4.3

-4.16

-3.49

-3.94

Interest expense

-4.21

-3.53

-3.51

-3.11

Other income

1.28

1.15

0.13

0.05

Profit before tax

-0.95

2.2

5.53

4.85

Taxes

-0.13

-0.72

-1.66

-1.81

Tax rate

13.89

-33.06

-30.01

-37.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.09

1.47

3.87

3.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.09

1.47

3.87

3.04

yoy growth (%)

-174.16

-61.99

27.38

92.98

NPM

-1.01

1.33

3.1

2.75

