|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
107.59
109.99
124.65
110.44
yoy growth (%)
-2.18
-11.75
12.86
26.09
Raw materials
0
0.25
0
-0.26
As % of sales
0
0.22
0
0.23
Employee costs
-8.3
-10.56
-10.43
-8.88
As % of sales
7.72
9.6
8.37
8.04
Other costs
-93.01
-90.94
-101.81
-89.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
86.44
82.67
81.67
80.97
Operating profit
6.27
8.74
12.4
11.86
OPM
5.83
7.95
9.95
10.74
Depreciation
-4.3
-4.16
-3.49
-3.94
Interest expense
-4.21
-3.53
-3.51
-3.11
Other income
1.28
1.15
0.13
0.05
Profit before tax
-0.95
2.2
5.53
4.85
Taxes
-0.13
-0.72
-1.66
-1.81
Tax rate
13.89
-33.06
-30.01
-37.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.09
1.47
3.87
3.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.09
1.47
3.87
3.04
yoy growth (%)
-174.16
-61.99
27.38
92.98
NPM
-1.01
1.33
3.1
2.75
