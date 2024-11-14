Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Shreeji Translogistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Trading Window for dealing in securities by the Promoters members of the Promoter Group Directors Key Managerial Persons and other Designated Persons & their immediate relatives is closed and will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after declaration of the results. Kindly take the above information on records. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 14th November, 2024, inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Approved the appointment of M/s. J R Jadafiya & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 161655W), as Internal Auditors of the Company in accordance with Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 with effect from 14th November, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 3.30 p.m. and concluded at 4.10 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Shreeji Translogistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024, inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Approved the appointment of Mrs. Himani Dave (Membership No. A26285) as Company Secretary in terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Compliance Officer in terms of Regulation 6 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with effect from 14th August, 2024. 3. Approved appointment of M/s. Sanjay C. Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 128148W), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 (Five) years subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board Meeting commenced at 4.30 p.m. and concluded at 5.15 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

Shreeji Translogistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is in continuation to our Notice dated 20th May, 2024 informing about a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. This is to further inform you that, in the same meeting, the Board of Directors may also consider and recommend a final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Trading Window for dealing in securities by the Promoters, members of the Promoter Group, Directors, Key Managerial Persons and other Designated Persons & their immediate relatives, is closed and will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after declaration of the results. Kindly take the above information on records. Shreeji Translogistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Trading Window for dealing in securities by the Promoters members of the Promoter Group Directors Key Managerial Persons and other Designated Persons & their immediate relatives is closed and will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after declaration of the results. Kindly take the above information on records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024, inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Recommended a final dividend of Re. 0.10/- per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 3.25 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024

Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on 9th February 2024. Kindly refer to our intimation dated 21st December, 2023 in respect of approval of the Board of Directors for issue of Bonus Shares, intimation dated 2nd January, 2024 in respect of fixing of Record Date and intimation dated 22nd January, 2024 in respect of approval of the shareholders for issue of Bonus Shares. In this regard, we further inform that the Board of Directors has, at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, 9th February, 2024, approved the allotment of 1,74,70,875 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each as fully paid bonus equity shares, to the members whose names appear in the Register of Members as on 8th February, 2024 i.e. Record Date fixed for this purpose, in the proportion of 1:3 i.e. 1 (One) fully paid Bonus equity share of Rs. 2/- each for every 3 (Three) fully paid equity shares of Rs. 2/- each held. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 1 Jan 2024